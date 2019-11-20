MEEKER COUNTY SHERIFF
The Meeker County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:
Tuesday, November 12, 2019
On the 12th at 4:09 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded, along with Cosmos Fire Department, to a report of a house filling up with smoke on South Comet Street, Cosmos. The source of the smoke could not be determined.
On the 12th at 6:35 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a stalled vehicle on County State Aid Highway 18, Greenleaf Township. Upon arrival of the deputy the vehicle was no longer in the area.
On the 12th at 1:10 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of an animal complaint at a residence on 237th Street, Darwin Township.
On the 12th at 1:34 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office assisted the public at a residence on 540th Avenue, Danielson Township. The deputy advised the individual of their options.
On the 12th at 3:44 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office responded to a driving complaint southbound on County State Aid Highway 1, Litchfield. The deputy found the vehicle causing the concern was no longer in the area.
On the 12th at 4:08 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of theft from a residence on 620th Avenue, Cedar Mills Township.
On the 12th at 9:04 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a civil dispute at a residence at 140th Street, Cedar Mills Township.
On the 12th at 10:25 p.m. the Sheriff's Office arrested Kyle James Macho, age 34, of Avon, on warrants out of Mcleod County and Stearns County.
Wednesday, November 13, 2019
On the 13th at 2:45 a.m. the Sheriff's Office delivered an emergency message to an individual at a residence at 224th Street, Darwin Township.
On the 13th at 10:27 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office responded to a dog complaint at an address on 242nd Street, Dassel Township.
On the 13th at 11:51 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare check at an address on 180th Street, Greenleaf Township. The deputy found everything was okay at the residence.
On the 13th at 2:58 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office responded to a cellular 9-1-1 hang-up call on Kandi Meeker Road, Swede Grove Township. The deputy checked the area and did not locate the individual causing the concern.
On the 13th at 7:06 p.m. the Sheriff's Office arrested Jenise Lynn Revering, age 44, of Hutchinson, for driving while intoxicated on County State Aid Highway 18 and County State Aid Highway 14, Collinwood Township.
On the 13th at 10:59 p.m. the Sheriff's Office issued a deer possession tag to an individual at MN Highway 4 and County State Aid Highway 23, Acton Township.
Thursday, November 14, 2019
On the 14th at 6:34 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office assisted with a property damage accident with an animal on US Highway 12, Darwin.
On the 14th at 7:14 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of suspicious activity on Western Avenue South, Watkins.
On the 14th at 12:52 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office responded to check the welfare at a residence on Lake Street East, Dassel.
On the 14th at 2:22 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a civil issue at a residence on 695th Avenue, Dassel Township. The deputy advised the individual of their options.
On the 14th at 3:23 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a dog bite at a residence on MN Highway 22, Litchfield Township.
On the 14th at 5:52 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a dog bite at a residence on Cedar Avenue North, Watkins.
On the 14th at 6:25 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a civil issue at a residence at 140th Street, Cedar Mills Township.
On the 14th at 8:08 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a car/deer accident at 205th Street and County State Aid Highway 9, Ellsworth Township.
On the 14th at 8:15 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a driving complaint at 260th Street, Darwin Township.
Friday, November 15, 2019
On the 15th at 7:30 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a game violation on County State Aid Highway 2 at 320th Street, Forest City Township. The deputy spoke to the individual and everything was okay, no violation occurred.
On the 15th at 9:03 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a theft from North Sibley Avenue, Litchfield.
On the 15th at 11:22 a.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of a parking complaint on Poly Dome Drive, Litchfield Township. The deputy spoke to the individual and advised them of their options.
On the 15th at 11:23 a.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of a scam attempt at a residence on County State Aid Highway 11, Darwin Township. No loss reported.
On the 15th at 11:52 a.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of a scam attempt at a residence on 250th Street, Litchfield Township. No loss reported.
On the 15th at 4:30 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a welfare check at a residence on North Saturn Street, Cosmos.
On the 15th at 6:05 p.m. the Sheriff's Office stopped to check on a motorist on MN Highway 15 at County State Aid Highway 18, Collinwood Township. The deputy spoke to the driver and everything was okay.
the 15th at 6:21 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a stalled vehicle on Simons Avenue West, Dassel. The deputy spoke to the driver and they have help coming to assist.
On the 15th at 6:51 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a property damage accident with an animal on MN Highway 4, Union Grove Township. No injuries were reported.
On the 15th at 7:17 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a property damage accident with an animal on MN Highway 15, Dassel Township. No injuries were reported.
On the 15th at 8:12 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a juvenile runaway at a residence on William Avenue West, Dassel.
On the 15th at 9:52 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of a dog complaint on 2nd Street South, Grove City. The deputy spoke to the owners and advised them of the complaint.
Saturday, November 16, 2019
On the 16th at 1:46 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a suspicious male at a residence on Central Avenue South, Watkins. The deputy spoke with the individual about the complaint and was going to leave the area.
On the 16th at 6:16 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a property damage accident with an animal on 260th Street at 660th Avenue, Darwin Township. The deputy issued the driver a possession tag for the deer.
On the 16th at 7:28 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to an alarm at a residence on 746th Avenue, Dassel. The deputy checked and the property was all secure.
On the 16th at 7:50 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a driving complaint on MN Highway 7 at 620th Avenue, Cedar Mills. The deputy checked and the vehicle was no longer in the area.
On the 16th at 10:39 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a civil issue at a residence on 617th Avenue, Manannah Township. The deputy spoke to the individual and advised of options.
On the 16th at 11:15 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a property damage accident with an animal on County State Aid Highway 25 at County State Aid Highway 16, Swede Grove Township. The deputy issued the driver a possession tag for the deer.
On the 16th at 12:08 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of horses on the roadway on US Highway 12 at County State Aid Highway 9, Darwin Township. The deputy checked and the horses were no longer in the area.
On the 16th at 6:34 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to issue a deer possession tag along 675th Avenue, Forest Prairie, Township.
On the 16th at 8:17 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted a motorist on US Highway 12 near County State Aid Highway 24, Darwin Township.
On the 16th at 9:25 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a possible burglary at a residence on 590th Avenue, Greenleaf Township. The deputies determined everything was okay.
Sunday November 17, 2019
On the 17th at 3:30 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to check the welfare of an individual at a residence on 219th Street, Collinwood Township. One individual was transported to the Woodland Centers in Willmar.
On the 17th at 8:47 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a dog complaint on Atlantic Avenue West, Grove City. A male black lab mix was taken to the pound and was later released to the owner.
On the 17th at 1:03 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of juvenile mischief at a residence on 573rd Avenue, Greenleaf Township.
On the 17th at 5:34 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of theft from a residence on Maple Lane, Grove City.
On the 17th at 7:19 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to unlock a vehicle at an address on MN Highway 4, Grove City.
On the 17th at 7:43 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a custody dispute at an address on MN Highway 4, Grove City. The deputy mediated the situation and advised of options.
On the 17th at 9:13 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a domestic situation at a residence on 730th Avenue, Dassel Township.
On the 17th at 9:53 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of sheep on County State Aid Highway 3 near MN Highway 22, Union Grove Township. The deputy was unable to locate the cause for concern.
Monday November 18, 2019
On the 18th at 1:09 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of suspicious activity at an address on Atlantic Avenue West, Grove City. The deputies were unable to locate the cause for concern.
On the 18th at 5:40 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a car/deer accident on County State Aid Highway 3 near MN Highway 4, Union Grove Township. There were no injuries.
On the 18th at 8:01 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order violation at a residence on North Saturn Street, Cosmos. Matthew Robert Arndt, age 33, of Cosmos, was arrested for the DANCO violation and Amber Nicole Martin, age 33, of Cosmos, was arrested for obstructing.
On the 18th at 8:12 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a property damage accident with an animal on County State Aid Highway 34, Forest Prairie Township. The deputy issued deer possession tag for the animal.
On the 18th at 11:02 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of mailbox damage at a residence on Central Avenue North, Watkins.
On the 18th at 3:46 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a suspicious person near an address on Todd Street, Dassel. The deputy spoke to the individual and advised them of the complainant.
On the 18th at 4:24 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of juvenile mischief at an address on William Avenue West, Dassel. The deputy mediated the situation.
On the 18th at 5:12 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office assisted with unlocking a vehicle at an address on Atlantic Avenue West, Grove City.
On the 18th at 5:50 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of suspicious activity near an address on MN Highway 4, Acton Township. All was found to be okay.
On the 18th at 7:16 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of bulls on County State Aid Highway 27, Kingston Township. The animals were gone upon the deputy’s arrival.