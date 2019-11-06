Tuesday, October 29, 2019
On the 29th at 2:24 a.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted the public at an address on 675th Avenue, Forest Prairie Township.
On the 29th at 8:48 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a scam attempt at an address on MN Highway 24, North Kingston Township. The individual was advised of their options.
On the 29th at 10:10 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of juvenile mischief at an address on North Saturn Street, Cosmos. The situation was mediated.
On the 29th at 12:07 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted a motorist on MN Highway 7, Cosmos Township.
On the 29th at 3:01 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted a motorist on 655th Avenue, Darwin Township.
On the 29th at 3:47 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of trespassing at an address on 233rd Street, Darwin Township. The deputy advised the individual of their options.
On the 29th at 7:41 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a dog bite at a residence on Cedar Avenue South, Watkins.
On the 29th at 8:33 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a parking complaint on Bluebird Lane, Grove City.
Wednesday, October 30, 2019
On the 30th at 7:24 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a property damage accident at an address on East US Highway 12, Darwin. The deputy advised the individuals of their options.
On the 30th at 8:36 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of an abandoned vehicle on County State Aid Highway 11, Acton Township. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
On the 30th at 9:20 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a civil matter at an address on 233rd Street, Darwin Township. The deputy advised the individual of their options.
On the 30th at 9:35 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to an alarm at an address on 233rd Street, Dassel Township. It was determined to be a false alarm.
On the 30th at 10:52 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of juvenile mischief at an address on North Saturn Street, Cosmos. The deputy mediated the situation.
On the 30th at 4:38 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a dog complaint at an address on 612th Avenue, Greenleaf Township. The dog was gone upon deputys arrival.
On the 30th at 5:34 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a dog complaint at an address on 243rd Street, Acton Township. A citation was issued.
On the 30th at 6:00 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of a custody issue at a residence on 3rd Street North, Grove City.
On the 30th at 9:36 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a domestic at a residence on Central Avenue North, Watkins.
Thursday, October 31, 2019
On the 31st at 9:32 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a custody dispute at an address on MN Highway 4, Grove City. The individual was advised of their options.
On the 31st at 10:02 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report a dog bite at an address on 560th Avenue, Swede Grove Township.
On the 31st at 12:57 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a 9-1-1 hang-up call from an address on South Jupiter Street, Cosmos. The deputy spoke to the individual involved.
On the 31st at 2:44 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of trespassing at an address on US Highway 12, Dassel Township. The deputy advised the individual of their options.
On the 31st at 3:32 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of an animal on the roadway on 617th Avenue, Manannah Township. The animals were contained upon arrival of the deputy.
On the 31st 4:53 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a fire at an address on South Comet Street, Cosmos. The deputy checked on the fire and it was determined to be okay.
On the 31st at 7:56 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a driving complaint on Central Avenue, Watkins. The deputy was unable to locate the vehicle.
On the 31st at 9:12 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of harassment at a business on Atlantic Avenue West, Dassel.
Friday, November 1, 2019
On the 1st at 5:58 a.m. the Sheriff's Office issued a deer possession tag to a driver at County State Aid Highway 25 and 335th Street, Swede Grove Township.
On the 1st at 6:48 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a drug violation at a residence at MN Highway 22, Litchfield Township.
On the 1st at 6:54 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a property damage accident with an animal at County State Aid Highway 34 and 365th Street, Forest Prairie Township.
On the 1st at 10:28 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a theft at a business at Veterans Drive, Watkins.
On the 1st at 12:13 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a scam attempt at a residence at County State Aid Highway 2, Forest City Township.
On the 1st at 2:30 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of threats at a residence at 677th Avenue, Forest Prairie Township.
On the 1st at 3:24 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a civil dispute at a residence at 190th Street, Greenleaf Township.
On the 1st at 3:54 p.m. the Sheriff's Office placed a stray beagle into the Meeker County animal pound that was found at a residence at 260th Street, Darwin Township.
On the 1st at 4:51 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a driving complaint at a business at East US Highway 12, Darwin. The deputies located the vehicle and arrested the driver Steven Charles Levinski, age 56, of Darwin, for driving while intoxicated.
On the 1st at 5:26 p.m. the Sheriff's Office issued a deer possession tag at 235th Street, Litchfield Township.
On the 1st at 6:22 p.m. the Sheriffs Office took a report of juvenile mischief at a residence on 724th Avenue, Kingston.
On the 1st at 7:32 p.m. the Sheriffs Office issued a deer possession tag for the animal on 140th Street, Cedar Mills Township.
On the 1st at 9:26 p.m. the Sheriffs Office took a report of mailbox damage at a residence on 380th Street, Forest Prairie Township.
On the 1st at 9:59 p.m. the Sheriffs Office took a report of threats at an address on 362nd Street, Forest Prairie Township.
Saturday, November 2, 2019
On the 2nd at 12:24 a.m. the Sheriffs Office responded to a noise complaint at an address on Atlantic Avenue West, Grove City. The deputy advised the owner of the complaint.
On the 2nd at 12:25 a.m. the Sheriffs Office arrested Shadoe Steven Minnick, age 30, of Bird Island for driving under the influence at South Milky Way Street, Cosmos.
On the 2nd at 4:07 a.m. the Sheriffs Office arrested Trenton Jay Malvin, age 18, of Eden Valley, for 2nd degree assault at a residence on Friedman Street, Eden Valley.
On the 2nd at 10:43 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a civil dispute at a residence at 140th Street, Cedar Mills Township.
On the 2nd at 11:25 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a theft report at 667th Avenue and Glenshire Boulevard North, Forest Prairie Township.
On the 2nd at 11:30 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of debris in the roadway at County State Aid Highway 35 and 140th Street, Cedar Mills Township.
On the 2nd at 2:36 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of an off-road vehicle complaint at Willis Street, Dassel.
On the 2nd at 2:47 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a stray animal at a residence at 591st Avenue, Litchfield Township.
On the 2nd at 7:23 p.m. the Sheriffs Office took a report of a property damage accident with an animal on County State Aid Highway 34, Forest City Township. The deputy issued a deer possession tag for the animal.
On the 2nd at 8:54 p.m. the Sheriffs Office responded to a report of an animal on the roadway on County State Aid Highway 11, Darwin Township. The deputy removed the animal from the roadway.
On the 2nd at 9:25 p.m. the Sheriffs Office responded to a report of a person on the roadway on MN Highway 7, Cosmos Township. The deputy located the individual and gave them a courtesy ride home.
On the 2nd at 10:10 p.m. the Sheriffs Office responded to a dog complaint at a residence on 2nd Street South, Dassel.
On the 2nd at 11:40 p.m. the Sheriffs Office responded to a welfare check at a residence on 240th Street, Dassel Township. The deputy found everything was okay at the residence.
Sunday, November 3, 2019
On the 3rd at 12:48 a.m. the Sheriffs Office took a report of a driving complaint on 250th Street, Dassel Township. The deputy did not locate the vehicle causing the concern.
On the 3rd at 1:02 a.m. the Sheriffs Office assisted the public on US Highway 12, Grove City.
On the 3rd at 8:39 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence at North Milky Way Street, Cosmos. The deputies arrested Matthew Shannon Brady, age 47, of Cosmos, on a Department of Corrections probation violation.
On the 3rd at 9:18 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of harassment at a residence at Willis Street, Dassel.
On the 3rd at 10:46 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of suspicious activity at a residence on 530th Avenue, Danielson Township.
On the 3rd at 5:28 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to check the welfare of an individual at a residence at East US Highway 12, Darwin.
On the 3rd at 5:33 p.m. the Sheriffs Office took a report of an assault on County State Aid Highway 28, Danielson Township.
On the 3rd at 9:58 p.m. the Sheriffs Office took a report of a noise complaint on 1st Street North, Dassel. The deputy did not locate the cause for concern.
Monday, November 4, 2019
On the 4th at 3:18 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare check at an address on William Avenue East, Dassel. The deputy found everything was okay with the individual.
On the 4th at 7:36 a.m. the Sheriff's Office came across a stalled vehicle on MN Highway 15 just south of US Highway 12, Dassel. The driver had made repairs and was on his way.
On the 4th at 9:17 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to check the welfare of an individual at an address on 3rd Street North, Dassel. The deputy determined everything was okay.
On the 4th at 9:24 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a theft from a residence on Atlantic Avenue West, Grove City.
On the 4th at 9:59 a.m. the Sheriff's Office received information on suspicious activity at a residence on MN Highway 55, Manannah Township.
On the 4th at 10:32 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a domestic at a residence on 2nd Street South, Dassel. The deputy mediated the situation and advised of options.
On the 4th at 11:58 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of theft from a residence on 250th Street, Litchfield Township.
On the 4th at 2:07 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a driving complaint westbound on County State Aid Highway 6, Dassel Township. The deputy was unable to locate the cause for concern.
On the 4th at 3:18 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a theft from a residence on William Avenue West, Dassel.
On the 4th at 4:53 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of a school bus stop arm violation that occurred on MN Highway 22, Greenleaf Township.
On the 4th at 5:45 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a car/deer accident on County State Aid Highway 4 near 263rd Street, Dassel Township. There were no injuries and the deputy issued a possession tag.
On the 4th at 7:48 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted in unlocking a vehicle at a business on 3rd Street South, Dassel.