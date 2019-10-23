Tuesday, October 15, 2019
On the 15th at 9:22 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of theft from MN Highway 22 at 238th Street, Litchfield Township.
On the 15th at 12:56 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of a scam attempt at a residence on 598th Avenue, Litchfield Township. No loss was reported.
On the 15th at 2:15 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted a motorist on US Highway 12 at MN Highway 15, Dassel.
On the 15th at 4:55 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a driving complaint on US Highway 12 at MN Highway 15, Dassel. The deputy spoke to both parties and advised of options.
On the 15th at 8:21 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a car/animal accident on County State Aid Highway 1 near 255th Street, Litchfield Township. There were no injuries and a deer possession tag was issued.
On the 15th at 10:56 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to assist Stearns County Sheriff’s Office at an address on 373th Street, Union Grove Township.
Wednesday October 16, 2019
On the 16th at 1:23 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to assist a motorist on MN Highway 15 near 240th Street, Dassel Township.
On the 16th at 3:47 a.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted the MN State Patrol at a two vehicle injury accident on MN Highway 4 near 310th Street, Swede Grove Township. Mayo Ambulance and Grove City Fire/Rescue also responded. One individual was transported to Meeker Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
On the 16th at 5:10 a.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted a motorist at the intersection of MN Highway 4 and US Highway 12, Grove City.
On the 16th at 7:39 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a driving complaint on County State Aid Highway 4, Collinwood Township. The vehicle was gone upon the deputies arrival.
On the 16th at 8:51 a.m. the Sheriff's Office unlocked a vehicle at an address on 233rd Street, Darwin Township.
On the 16th at 9:41 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of trespassing at an address on County State Aid Highway 24, Darwin Township. The deputy took photos of things left there.
On the 16th at 11:45 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a theft at an address on 362nd Street, Forest Prairie Township.
On the 16th at 12:16 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a civil matter at an address on 624th Avenue, Greenleaf Township.
On the 16th at 12:56 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a scam attempt at an address on 722nd Avenue, Kingston Township.
On the 16th at 4:37 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a scam attempt at an address on 733rd Avenue, Dassel Township.
On the 16th at 5:44 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of a property damage accident at an address on South Milkyway, Cosmos.
On the 16th at 8:11 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a civil issue at a residence on North Milkyway Street, Cosmos. The deputy advised of options.
On the 16th at 8:52 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to issue a deer possession tag on County State Aid Highway 34 near 310th Street, Forest City Township.
Thursday October 17, 2019
On the 17th at 1:02 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an animal on MN Highway 24 near 320th Street, Forest City Township. The deputy was unable to locate the cause for concern.
On the 17th at 11:39 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of an animal complaint at an address on County State Aid Highway 11, Darwin Township.
On the 17th at 2:12 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a cellular 9-1-1 hang up call from an address on MN Highway 24, Forest City Township. The deputy made contact with the caller.
On the 17th at 3:03 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of an animal complaint on 240th Street, Dassel Township. One animal was given to the humane society.
On the 17th at 4:33 p.m. the Sheriff's Office arrested Lance Lee Schilling, age 35 of Plato for driving after cancellation.
On the 17th at 8:44 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a noise complaint at a residence on Meeker Avenue East, Eden Valley. The deputy was unable to locate the cause for concern.
On the 17th at 10:05 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of suspicious activity at a residence on North 2nd Street, Darwin. The deputy was unable to locate the cause for concern.
On the 17th at 11:34 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a driving complaint southbound on MN Highway 24, Forest City Township. The deputy was unable to locate the vehicle.
Friday October 18th 2019
On the 18th at 3:22 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an injured deer on US Highway 12, Darwin. The deputy located the deer and removed it from the roadway.
On the 18th at 5:52 p.m. the Sheriff's Office issued a deer possession tag on MN Highway 22, Harvey Township.
On the 18th at 7:18 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a driving complaint on US Highway 12, Harvey Township. The deputy issued the driver a warning.
On the 18th at 10:15 p.m. the Sheriff's Office arrested Bruce Alan Timm, age 57, Sauk Rapids, for driving while intoxicated on MN Highway 55, Watkins.
On the 18th at 11:46 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a noise complaint at a residence on Central Avenue North, Watkins. The deputy issued the resident a warning.
Saturday, October 19, 2019
On the 19th at 1:17 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of suspicious activity at a residence on Simons Avenue, Dassel.
On the 19th at 3:40 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to an alarm at a business on Central Avenue North, Watkins. The building was found to be secure.
On the 19th at 8:01 a.m. the Sheriff's Office issued a deer possession tag to an individual on County State Aid Highway 2, Forest City Township.
On the 19th at 8:52 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of trespassing on property on 240th Street, Dassel Township. The vehicle was gone upon arrival of the deputy.
On the 19th at 8:57 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of individuals on the roadway on County State Aid Highway 6, Collinwood Township. The individuals were gone upon arrival of the deputy.
On the 19th at 10:18 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a stolen vehicle at an address on 140th Street, Cedar Mills Township.
On the 19th at 3:11 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted the public at an address on County State Aid Highway 34, Forest Prairie Township.
On the 19th at 4:01 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a property damage accident on 587th Avenue, Manannah Township. The vehicle was gone upon arrival of the deputy.
On the 19th at 4:13 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a dog bite at an address on County State Aid Highway 3, Union Grove Township.
On the 19th at 5:43 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office arrested Wayne Eugene Smith, age 63, of Atwater, for 4th degree DUI at the intersection of County State Aid Highway 25 and 300th Street, Swede Grove Township.
On the 19th at 6:32 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office responded to a burning complaint at an address on 365th Street, Forest Prairie Township.
On the 19th at 7:01 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office responded to a driving complaint on US Highway 12 and MN Highway 15, Dassel. The deputy checked the area.
On the 19th at 7:23 p.m. the Sheriff's Office issued a deer possession tag on County State Aid Highway 28, Greenleaf Township.
On the 19th at 7:36 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office assisted a motorist on MN Highway 22 at County State Aid Highway 28, Greenleaf Township. The deputy found everything to be okay.
On the 19th at 9:54 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office responded to a driving complaint on US Highway 12 and MN Highway 15, Dassel. The deputy checked the area.
Sunday October 20, 2019
On the 20th at 12:36 a.m. the Sheriff's Office came across an ordinance violation at a park on County State Aid Highway 1, Litchfield Township. The deputy advised the individuals of park hours and to move along.
On the 20th at 1:33 a.m. the Sheriff's Office came across an ordinance violation at a park on 237th Street, Darwin Township. The deputy advised the individuals of park hours and to move along.
On the 20th at 1:52 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported domestic situation at a residence on North Saturn Street, Cosmos, and arrested Retha Helen Lange, age 39, of Atwater, for felony domestic assault.
On the 20th at 3:13 a.m. the Sheriff's Office arrested, Matthew Robert Arndt, age 33, of Cosmos, on a warrant out of Chippewa County for theft.
On the 20th at 8:41 a.m. the Sheriff's Office checked the welfare of an individual at an address on 365th Street, Union Grove Township. There was nobody home.
On the 20th at 10:36 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a custody dispute at an address on 586th Avenue, Greenleaf Township. The individual was advised of their options.
On the 20th at 10:52 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a theft at an address on County State Aid Highway 19, North Kingston Township.
On the 20th at 11:39 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of harassment at an address on 586th Avenue, Greenleaf Township. The individual was advised of their options.
On the 20th at 12:45 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a 9-1-1 hang-up call from an address on 1st Street North, Dassel. It was determined to be an accidental dial.
On the 20th at 4:22 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a dog complaint at an address on 380th Street, Forest Prairie Township.
On the 20th at 4:24 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a driving complaint on 260th Street, Darwin Township. The deputy spoke to the individual.
On the 20th at 6:05 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a reported domestic at a residence on 140th Street, Cedar Mills Township. Jeffrey Frank Borkenhagen, age 67, of Hutchinson, was arrested for domestic assault.
On the 20th at 7:07 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a driving complaint on County State Aid Highway 17, Forest Prairie Township.
On the 20th at 7:56 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to an animal complaint on 1st Street, Dassel. The deputy was unable to locate the animal.
On the 20th at 9:26 p.m. the Sheriff's Office arrested James Morrison Hames, age 22, of Currie, on a Pipestone County warrant on US Highway 12, Acton Township.
Monday, October 21, 2019
On the 21st at 10:56 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a property damage accident at County State Aid Highway 19 and County State Aid Highway 27, Kingston.
On the 21st at 11:22 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a scam attempt at a residence at County State Aid Highway 36, Manannah Township.
On the 21st at 1:06 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a residential alarm at US Highway 12, Darwin Township
On the 21st at 2:37 p.m. the Sheriff's Office arrested Nicholas Robert Arens, age 39, of Kimball, on a probation violation.
On the 21st at 3:25 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a scam attempt at a residence at US Highway 12, Swede Grove Township.
On the 21st at 7:19 p.m. the Sheriff's Office advised an individual of their options on a civil matter at a residence on MN Highway 22, Litchfield Township.
On the 21st at 8:30 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to an alarm at a business on MN Highway 22, Harvey Township. All was found to be okay.
On the 21st at 9:07 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted in unlocking a vehicle on County State Aid Highway 34, Darwin Township.