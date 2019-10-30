Tuesday, October 22, 2019
On the 22nd at 8:27 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a railroad crossing malfunction on 4th Street South, Dassel.
On the 22nd at 8:43 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a scam attempt at a residence at 738th Avenue, Dassel Township.
On the 22nd at 2:15 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a driving complaint at 255th Street and 545th Avenue, Acton Township.
On the 22nd at 3:43 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a civil dispute at a residence at 520th Avenue, Union Grove Township.
On the 22nd at 4:44 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to an alarm at a residence at 729th Avenue, Dassel Township. The deputy made contact and it was determined to be accidental.
On the 22nd at 4:58 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order violation at a residence at 140th Street, Cedar Mills Township.
On the 22nd at 6:08 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a driving complaint on 617th Avenue, Manannah Township. The deputy searched and was unable to locate the vehicle.
On the 22nd at 10:13 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on 1st Street, Watkins. The vehicle left prior to the deputy’s arrival.
On the 22nd at 11:27 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted in unlocking a vehicle at a business on East US Highway 12, Litchfield.
Wednesday, October 23, 2019
On the 23rd at 12:57 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a calf on MN Highway 4, Swede Grove Township. The deputy searched and the animal was gone on arrival.
On the 23rd at 6:56 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a lost item at a residence at 210th Street, Ellsworth Township.
On the 23rd at 7:24 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a suspicious phone call at a residence at 670th Avenue, Forest City Township.
On the 23rd at 7:39 a.m. the Sheriff's Office observed an unoccupied stalled vehicle at County State Aid Highway 15 and County State Aid Highway 6, Collinwood Township.
On the 23rd at 11:33 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a lost item at a business at West Astro Boulevard, Cosmos.
On the 23rd at 11:54 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of found items at a residence at Simons Avenue West, Dassel.
On the 23rd at 1:05 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted an individual at a business at 3rd Street South, Dassel.
On the 23rd at 2:03 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a driving complaint at MN Highway 24 and County State Aid Highway 34, Darwin Township. The deputy located the vehicle and arrested the driver Debra Myra Lilienthal, age 68, of Cass Lake, for driving under the influence.
On the 23rd at 2:32 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted with directions for a lost motorist at US Highway 12, Dassel Township.
On the 23rd at 4:56 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a found animal that was previously reported as a stray at MN Highway 4, Swede Grove Township. The owner was contacted to retrieve their animal.
On the 23rd at 4:59 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a property damage accident at County State Aid Highway 11 and County State Aid Highway 32, Acton Township.
On the 23rd at 5:02 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted an individual at a residence on 140th Street, Cedar Mills Township.
On the 23rd at 7:39 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a property damage accident at an address on Parker Avenue East, Dassel.
On the 23rd at 9:37 p.m. the Sheriff's Office issued a deer permit to an individual on 365th Street, Manannah Township.
On the 23rd at 10:06 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a property damage accident with an animal on County State Aid Highway 27, Kingston Township.
Friday, October 25, 2019
On the 25th at 6:16 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a car/animal accident on County State Aid Highway 18 near 640th Avenue, Ellsworth Township.
On the 25th at 8:12 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to check the welfare of an individual at a residence on Cedar Avenue North, Watkins. The deputy found everything to be okay.
On the 25th at 9:30 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a dog complaint at a residence on 645th Avenue, Forest Prairie Township. A young, black and brown male coonhound type dog was placed in the pound.
On the 25th at 12:02 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a theft from a residence on East Pacific Street, Darwin.
On the 25th at 9:08 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of threats made at a residence on Meeker Avenue South, Watkins.
On the 25th at 9:39 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of a car/animal accident on US Highway 12, Harvey Township.
Saturday October 26 2019
On the 26th at 6:15 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a stolen vehicle from a residence on 572nd Avenue, Manannah Township.
On the 26th at 10:02 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to an alarm at an address on Central Avenue North, Watkins. The deputy found everything to be okay.
On the 26th at 11:01 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of trespassing near the intersection of County State Aid Highway 5 and 740th Avenue, Collinwood Township. The deputy advised of options.
On the 26th at 5:08 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a property damage accident with an animal on County State Aid Highway 34, Harvey Township.
On the 26th at 7:39 p.m. the Sheriff's Office unlocked a vehicle at a business on 3rd Street North, Dassel.
On the 26th at 8:45 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of tampering with a vehicle at a residence on Central Avenue North, Watkins.
Sunday October 27, 2019
On the 27th at 9:49 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a property damage accident on 617th Avenue, Manannah Township.
Monday, October 28, 2019
On the 28th at 11:31 a.m. the Sheriff's Office came across a stalled vehicle on US Highway 12 near 650th Avenue. The driver advised she was waiting for the overheated vehicle to cool down before continuing on her way.
On the 28th at 2:55 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted a motorist on US Highway 12 near 700th Avenue, Dassel Township.
On the 28th at 3:13 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle on County State Aid Highway 27, Kingston Township. The deputy made contact with the owner who advised he had permission to park vehicle at that location.
On the 28th at 3:21 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a dog complaint at the intersection of 608th Avenue and 245th Street, Litchfield Township. A female bloodhound was transported to the pound.
On the 28th at 5:51 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of theft from a residence on Rice City Circle, Darwin.
On the 28th at 11:07 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a fire alarm at an address on US Highway 12, Darwin Township. The deputy advised all was okay.