Tuesday, October 8, 2019
On the 8th at 12:46 a.m. the Sheriff's Office arrested Jennifer Joy Tessmer, age 37, of South Haven, for 5th Degree Possession, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving after Revocation, and warrants out of Wright and Yellow Medicine Counties, while outside a residence on Church Street, Watkins.
On the 8th at 2:16 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a parking complaint on Atlantic Avenue West, Grove City.
On the 8th at 2:33 p.m. the Sheriff's Office advised an individual of options pertaining to a civil matter at a residence on 230th Street, Darwin Township.
On the 8th at 3:08 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of threats at a residence on South Comet Street, Cosmos.
On the 8th at 4:07 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of threats at a residence on 728th Avenue, Collinwood Township.
On the 8th at 4:29 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report on found items at a residence on Axel Avenue East, Grove City.
On the 8th at 4:45 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of an assault at a residence on East US Highway 12, Darwin.
On the 8th at 5:35 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a parking complaint on 210th Street, Collinwood Township.
On the 8th at 6:33 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of a possible Order for Protection violation at a residence on North Saturn Street, Cosmos.
Wednesday, October 9, 2019
On the 9th at 6:52 a.m. the Sheriff's Office advised an individual of options on a civil matter at a residence on 695th Street, Dassel Township.
On the 9th at 9:25 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a dog complaint at a residence on Circle View Drive, Dassel. The deputy transported a male St. Bernard to the dog pound.
On the 9th at 9:49 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of trespassing at a residence on Parker Avenue West, Dassel. The deputy checked the area and was unable to locate the individual.
On the 9th at 10:59 a.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted the public at a residence on 708th Avenue, Dassel Township.
On the 9th at 3:17 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a request to check the welfare of an individual at a residence on 3rd Street South, Grove City. The deputies spoke with the individual and advised of options.
On the 9th at 3:50 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of an abandoned camper at the Clear Lake Public Access, Forest Prairie Township.
On the 9th at 8:46 p.m. the Sheriff's Office arrested Taylor Micheal Gene Laducer-Fruetel, age 21, of New London, at a residence on Milky Way South, Cosmos, on a charge of check forgery.
Thursday October 10. 2019
On the 10th at 10:25 a.m. the Sheriff's Office received a cellular 9-1-1 hang-up call from the area of 295th Street, Forest City Township. A deputy checked the area and was unable to locate the source.
On the 10th at 11:50 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of an assault at a location on North Saturn Street, Cosmos.
On the 10th at 3:01 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an unwanted individual at a residence on County State Aid Highway 2, Forest Prairie Township. The situation was mediated and the parties separated.
On the 10th at 3:15 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to an animal complaint at a residence on 395th Street, Union Grove Township. The deputy found no issues at the residence.
On the 10th at 7:33 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of suspicious activity at a residence on 742nd Avenue, Kingston Township. The deputies found everything to be okay.
On the 10th at 9:10 p.m. the Sheriff's Office arrested, Matthew Shannon Brady, age 47, of Cosmos, on a warrant from McLeod County for felony domestic assault.
Friday October 11, 2019
On the 11th at 2:22 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a property damage accident with an animal at the intersection of County State Aid Highway 21 and County State Aid Highway 4, Kingston Township. There were no injuries and the vehicle was pulled from the ditch.
On the 11th at 8:06 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare check of an individual on 195th Street, Ellsworth Township. The deputy did not locate the individual causing the concern.
On the 11th at 11:26 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office responded to unlock a vehicle at an address on Parker Avenue West, Dassel.
On the 11th at 2:48 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a theft by swindle at a residence on County State Aid Highway 20, Union Grove Township.
On the 11th at 2:48 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of indecent exposure on 1st Street North, Grove City.
On the 11th at 7:23 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted the public in regards to matters at a residence on North Saturn Street, Cosmos.
On the 11th at 8:03 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a driving complaint on US Highway 12, Dassel Township. The deputy was unable to locate the vehicle.
Saturday, October 12, 2019
On the 12th at 1:26 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to an unwanted individual at a residence on South Comet Street, Cosmos. The individual was given a courtesy ride to a hotel.
On the 12th at 1:55 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a domestic situation at a residence on West McKinney Street, Darwin. Kenneth David Porth, age 52, of Darwin, was arrested for domestic assault.
On the 12th at 10:33 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office assisted the MN State Patrol with a vehicle off the roadway on MN Highway 7, Cedar Mills Township.
On the 12th at 3:54 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office took an ATV complaint on County State Aid Highway 17, Watkins. The deputy did not locate the vehicles causing the concern.
On the 12th at 5:17 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a domestic at a residence on 245th Street, Acton Township.
On the 12th at 9:12 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a driving complaint on Parker Avenue West, Dassel. The deputy was unable to locate the vehicle.
Sunday, October 13, 2019
On the 13th at 1:41 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of an unwanted individual at a residence on East St. Paul Street, Darwin.
On the 13th at 8:41 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of suspicious activity at an address on Parker Avenue West, Dassel.
On the 13th at 9:17 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of criminal damage to property at a residence on Pacific Avenue West, Dassel.
On the 13th at 9:35 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of mailbox damage at an address on 730th Avenue, Dassel.
On the 13th at 12:51 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of criminal damage to property at a residence on 3rd Street North, Dassel.
On the 13th at 4:29 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a driving complaint on Meeker Avenue North, Watkins. The deputy did not locate the vehicles causing the concern.