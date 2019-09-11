Tuesday, September 3, 2019
On the 3rd at 12:09 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a downed tree blocking the roadway on 325th Street, Forest City Township. The Meeker County Highway Department was called to clear the debris.
On the 3rd at 2:06 a.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted the public in attempting to locate an individual at a residence on 668th Avenue, Ellsworth Township. No contact was made.
On the 3rd at 5:10 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to an alarm at a residence on County State Aid Highway 2, Forest Prairie Township. The deputy checked and the residence was all secure.
On the 3rd at 11:13 a.m. the Sheriff's Office spoke to an individual about a civil issue at a residence on 318th Street, Kingston Township.
On the 3rd at 12:36 p.m. the Sheriff's Office spoke to an individual about a civil issue at a residence on North 1st Street, Darwin.
On the 3rd at 2:29 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a dog complaint on 4th Street South, Grove City.
On the 3rd at 4:02 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a civil issue at a residence on 373rd Street, Eden Valley. The deputy spoke to the individual and advised of options.
On the 3rd at 6:13 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of suspicious activity at an address on MN Highway 22, Litchfield Township. The deputy spoke to the reporting party.
On the 3rd at 9:28 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a sparking power line on County State Aid Highway 3, Union Grove Township. The information was forwarded to the power company.
On the 3rd at 10:14 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a disturbance at an address on South Mars Street, Cosmos. The deputy spoke to all parties involved and advised them of their options.
Wednesday, September 4, 2019
On the 4th at 6:55 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a stolen vehicle from a residence on County State Aid Highway 18, Collinwood Township.
On the 4th at 9:00 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to do extra patrol at a residence on 642 Avenue, Forest Prairie Township.
On the 4th at 2:23 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to report of a suspicious vehicle at a residence on 365th Avenue, Forest Prairie Township. The deputy found everything to be okay.
On the 4th at 2:44 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a theft from a residence on MN Highway 55, Watkins.
On the 4th at 3:23 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a suspicious vehicle at a residence on 615th Avenue, Litchfield Township.
On the 4th at 3:44 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to unlock a vehicle at a residence on Cedar Avenue North, Watkins.
On the 4th at 4:26 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a suspicious person at a residence on County State Aid Highway 18, Ellsworth Township. The deputy found everything to be okay.
On the 4th at 6:33 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of a driving complaint on MN Highway 15 at 700th Avenue, Collinwood Township. The deputy checked and the vehicle was no longer in the area.
On the 4th at 7:56 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of a disturbance on West Capricorn Avenue, Cosmos. The deputy spoke to the individual and advised them of the complaint.
On the 4th at 8:38 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a disturbance at a residence on 3rd Street North, Dassel. A report was taken.
On the 4th at 9:10 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received some found property that was located in Wright County.
On the 4th at 9:47 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a driving complaint on US Highway 12 at County State Aid Highway 9, Darwin Township. The deputy located the vehicle and a warning was issued.
Thursday, September 5, 2019
On the 5th at 8:53 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a burglary at an address on 190th Street, Greenleaf Township.
On the 5th at 9:19 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a driving complaint northbound on County State Aid Highway 34, Darwin Township. The deputy was unable to locate the cause for concern.
On the 5th at 10:34 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a civil issue at a residence on South Comet Street, Cosmos. The deputy advised of options.
On the 5th at 2:29 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a theft from a residence on 720th Avenue, Collinwood Township.
On the 5th at 4:11 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a driving complaint eastbound on US Highway 12, Swede Grove Township. The deputy located the vehicle and advised the driver of the complaint.
On the 5th at 4:31 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of criminal damage to property at a residence on 178th Street, Collinwood Township.
On the 5th at 6:40 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of harassment from a residence on 365th Street, Forest Prairie Township. The deputy advised them of their options.
On the 5th at 9:08 p.m. the Sheriff's Office checked on a suspicious vehicle on County State Aid Highway 9, Ellsworth Township. The deputy spoke to the individuals and they would be leaving the area.
On the 5th at 9:31 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a welfare check on South Jupiter Street, Cosmos. The deputy checked and everything was okay.
On the 5th at 9:53 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to an alarm at a residence on 190th Street, Greenleaf Township. The deputy checked and everything was okay.
Friday, September 6, 2019
On the 6th at 9:26 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a theft by check at a business on MN Highway 55, Kingston Township.
On the 6th at 9:57 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a gas drive off at a business on Veterans Drive, Watkins.
On the 6th at 10:22 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of harassment at a residence on County State Aid Highway 27, Kingston Township.
On the 6th at 11:20 a.m. the Sheriff's Office advised an individual of options pertaining to harassment at a residence on 178th Street, Collinwood Township.
On the 6th at 12:08 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of animal neglect at a residence on West Eugene Street, Darwin.
On the 6th at 3:59 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a request to check the welfare of an individual at a residence on East St. Paul Street, Darwin. The deputy found the individual to be fine.
On the 6th at 4:08 p.m. the Sheriff's Office advised an individual of options on a custody dispute at a residence on Marshall Avenue, Grove City.
On the 6th at 4:20 p.m. the Sheriff's Office advised an individual at a residence on 233rd Street, South Haven, on a possible protection order violation that happened in Stearns County.
On the 6th at 5:24 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to custody dispute at a residence on MN Highway 15, Kingston Township.
On the 6th at 5:26 p.m. the Sheriff's Office the Sheriff's Office took a report of a driving complaint at an address on 750th Avenue, Dassel Township. The vehicle was gone upon arrival of the deputy.
On the 6th at 6:31 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of threats at an address on South Jupiter Street, Cosmos.
On the 6th at 9:08 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of an animal complaint on US Highway 12, Dassel.
On the 6th at 9:37 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a driving complaint at an address on US Highway 12, Dassel Township. The information was forwarded to the State Patrol.
On the 6th at 9:38 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of threats at an address on North Saturn Street, Cosmos.
On the 6th at 11:35 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a civil matter at an address on 397th Street, Union Grove Township.
On the 6th at 11:35 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of trespassing at an address on 713th Avenue, Dassel Township.
Saturday, September 7, 2019
On the 7th at 12:32 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of suspicious activity on County State Aid Highway 27, Kingston. The vehicle was gone upon arrival of the deputy.
On the 7th at 1:17 a.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted the public at an address on East Astro Blvd, Cosmos.
On the 7th at 1:38 a.m. the Sheriff's Office found an item on MN Highway 4, Acton Township. The deputy will try to locate the owner.
On the 7th at 7:34 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a stolen vehicle at a residence on 5th Street North, Watkins.
On the 7th at 11:17 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting complaint near a residence on 1st Street North, Dassel. A deputy checked the area and was unable to locate the source.
On the 7th at 12:00 p.m. the Sheriff's Office arrested Robert Allen Rhodes, age 42, Hilltop, for an order of protection violation at a residence on South Comet Street, Cosmos.
On the 7th at 1:42 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received multiple 9-1-1 calls from a residence on 532nd Avenue, Union Grove Township. The deputy determined it to be a child playing with the phone.
On the 7th at 9:46 p.m. the Sheriff's Office came upon a stalled vehicle on MN Highway 4, Swede Grove Township. The vehicle was not a hazard.
On the 7th at 11:47 p.m. the Sheriff's Office arrested Chase Patrick Spindler, age 27, of Richmond, for driving under the influence on a traffic stop on MN Highway 55 and County State Aid Highway 34, Forest Prairie Township.
Sunday, September 8, 2019
On the 8th at 7:17 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a theft at a property on 246th Street, Darwin Township.
On the 8th at 9:24 a.m. the Sheriff's Office dispatched an animal on 738th Avenue, Dassel Township.
On the 8th at 10:24 a.m. the Sheriff's Office put a terrier mix dog in the dog pound that was found at a residence on 625th Avenue, Harvey Township.
On the 8th at 12:54 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an unwanted individual at a residence on East St. Paul Street, Darwin. The individual left prior to the deputy’s arrival.
On the 8th at 6:06 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of an alarm at an address on 1st Street North, Dassel. Everything was determined to be secure.
On the 8th at 9:42 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a dog complaint at an address on County State Aid Highway 2, Forest City. The deputy did not see or hear any dogs in the area.
Monday, September 9, 2019
On the 9th at 2:21 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a property damage accident on MN Highway 24, Forest City Township. The vehicle was not a road hazard.
On the 9th at 8:13 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of suspicious people in the area of 725th Avenue, Dassel Township. The deputy spoke to the individuals and found no cause for concern.
On the 9th at 9:41 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a civil issue at a residence on South Comet Street, Cosmos. The individual was advised of their options.
On the 9th at 1:08 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a civil issue at a residence on 620th Avenue, Cedar Mills Township. The individual was advised of their options.
On the 9th at 2:22 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office assisted the Dassel Fire Department with a possible lightning strike at a residence on County State Aid Highway 21, Kingston Township.
On the 9th at 6:32 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of a suspicious phone call at an address on MN Highway 4, Acton Township. The deputy advised of options.
On the 9th at 7:21 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted a motorist near the intersection of MN Highway 4 and US Highway 12 in Grove City.
On the 9th at 7:39 p.m. the Sheriff's Office checked the welfare of an individual at an address on Maple Lane in Grove City. The deputy spoke to the individual and all was found to be okay.
On the 9th at 7:59 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received an animal complaint near the intersection of MN Highway 22 and 180th Street, Greenleaf Township. The deputy was unable to locate the cause for concern.
On the 9th at 8:08 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received an animal complaint at an address on US Highway 12, Darwin Township. The deputy removed the animal from the roadway.