Tuesday, September 24, 2019
On the 24th at 2:08 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of harassment at a residence on Brooks Street South, Eden Valley.
On the 24th at 8:05 a.m. a deputy came across a dog on County State Aid Highway 3, Union Grove Township. The deputy was unable to locate the owners.
On the 24th at 9:52 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a civil complaint at a residence on 205th Street, Ellsworth Township. The deputy advised of options.
On the 24th at 10:29 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to check the welfare of an individual at a residence on 545th Avenue, Danielson Township. The deputy found everything to be okay.
On the 24th at 3:28 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to assist the public at a residence on Church Street, Watkins.
On the 24th at 4:30 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a driving complaint northbound on MN Highway 4, Danielson Township. The deputy was unable to locate the driver.
On the 24th at 4:38 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of criminal damage to property at a residence on 385th Street, Forest Prairie Township. The deputy advised of options.
On the 24th at 5:19 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a civil issue at a residence on County State Aid Highway 1, Litchfield Township. The deputy advised of options.
On the 24th at 5:30 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted a motorist along US Highway 12, Darwin Township.
On the 24th at 6:01 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a parking complaint on South Milky Way Street, Cosmos. Contact was made with the owner who advised they would move it as soon as possible.
On the 24th at 6:02 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted a motorist on MN Highway 55, Forest Prairie Township.
On the 24th at 10:19 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a barking dog complaint on 3rd Street North, Dassel. The deputy did not hear any dogs barking.
Wednesday, September 25, 2019
On the 25th at 12:33 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a person on County State Aid Highway 23 near 580th Avenue, Litchfield Township. The individual was gone when the deputy arrived.
On the 25th at 4:24 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of trespassing at an address on 3rd Street North, Dassel. The deputies were unable to locate the suspect.
On the 25th at 6:51 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence at the Watkins Trailer Park, Watkins.
On the 25th at 7:44 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a suspicious activity near a residence at Cedar Avenue South, Watkins.
On the 25th at 10:34 p.m. the Sheriff's Office transported a stray female dog to the Meeker County dog pound from MN Highway 4 and 210th Street, Danielson Township.
Thursday, September 26, 2019
On the 26th at 4:02 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a stray animal in the roadway at West Gemini Avenue, Cosmos.
On the 26th at 10:36 a.m. the Sheriff's Office checked on a stalled vehicle on US Highway 12 near MN Highway 15, Dassel Township. The deputy made contact with the owner who had help on the way.
On the 26th at 11:03 a.m. the Sheriff's Office received information on a possible scam attempt at a residence on 650th Avenue, Forest Prairie Township.
On the 26th at 1:19 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of theft from a residence on 574th Avenue, Manannah Township.
On the 26th at 2:06 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a theft from a residence on 350th Street, North Kingston Township.
On the 26th at 4:54 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received information on a scam attempt at a residence on 375th Street, Forest Prairie Township.
On the 26th at 6:33 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a custody dispute at a residence at 235th Street, Dassel Township.
On the 26th at 7:39 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a property damage accident with an animal at 225th Street and 575th Avenue, Litchfield Township.
On the 26th at 8:10 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a property damage accident with an animal at County State Aid Highway 34 and 330th Street, Forest City Township. The deputy issued a deer possession tag to the driver.
On the 26th at 10:56 p.m. the Sheriff's Office observed suspicious activity at 4th Street and Ulla Avenue, Grove City.
On the 26th at 11:26 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted a motorist at MN Highway 4 and US Highway12, Grove City.
On the 26th at 11:58 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted an individual at a business at MN Highway 4, Grove City.
Friday, September 27, 2019
On the 27th at 8:59 a.m. the Sheriff's Office gathered information on a suspicious person report at a business on North Saturn Street, Cosmos.
On the 27th at 12:23 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a dog complaint on US Highway 12, Swede Grove Township.
On the 27th at 12:32 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of theft by check at a business on 2nd Street North, Dassel.
On the 27th at 12:40 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of theft by check at a business on Parker Avenue West, Dassel.
On the 27th at 1:51 p.m. the Sheriff's Office unlocked a vehicle at a business on 2nd Street South, Dassel.
On the 27th at 5:54 p.m. the Sheriff's Office arrested Westen Philip Neumann, age 31, of Hutchinson, for 5th Degree Controlled Substance Sales, 5th Degree Controlled Substance Possession, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, at a residence on 233rd Street, Darwin Township.
On the 27th at 9:15 p.m. the Sheriff's Office advised an individual on a civil matter at a residence on 617th Avenue, Manannah Township.
On the 27th at 10:20 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted a motorist on Lindstrom Avenue West, Grove City. The driver already had help on the way.
On the 27th at 10:38 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to an alarm at a business on Lake Street East, Dassel. All was found to be okay.
On the 27th at 11:00 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of juvenile mischief on Atlantic Avenue East, Dassel. The deputy was unable to locate the kids.
Saturday, September 28, 2019
On the 28th at 1:50 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of suspicious activity near a residence on 748th Avenue, Collinwood Township. Nothing was seen or heard by the deputy.
On the 28th at 10:32 a.m. the a Meeker County deputy came across an ATV in the area of County State Aid Highway 25 and County State Aid Highway 16, Swede Grove Township. It was determined it was left there with permission.
On the 28th at 11:15 a.m. a Meeker County deputy removed debris from County State Aid Highway 16, Swede Grove Township.
On the 28th at 11:33 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a request to check the welfare of an individual at a residence on MN Highway 22, Litchfield Township. The deputy found the individual to be fine.
On the 28th at 4:53 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a shooting complaint at a residence at 586th Avenue, Greenleaf Township.
On the 28th at 6:14 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a juvenile mischief at a residence at 730th Avenue, Dassel.
On the 28th at 6:32 p.m. the Sheriff's Office observed an unoccupied abandoned vehicle at a business at 5th Street North, Grove City.
On the 28th at 8:06 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a suspicious vehicle at a residence at Sellards Avenue, Dassel.
On the 28th at 9:45 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a suspicious vehicle at a residence at Glenshire Boulevard South, Watkins.
On the 28th at 10:23 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to assist the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office in checking for an individual at a residence at 5th Street North, Grove City.
Sunday, September 29, 2019
On the 29th at 12:38 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to an alarm at a residence at 625th Avenue, Harvey Township. The deputies spoke with the homeowner who advised they were okay.
On the 29th at 6:18 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to an alarm at a residence on 729th Avenue, Dassel Township. The deputy found the residence to be secure.
On the 29th at 12:21 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted the public at a residence on Maple Lane, Grove City.
On the 29th at 2:34 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of trespassing on Canadian Pacific Railroad property, Eden Valley.
On the 29th at 2:59 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of a scam attempt at a residence on 230th Street, Darwin Township.
On the 29th at 4:54 p.m. the Sheriff's Office advised an individual options pertaining to an animal complaint at a residence on County State Aid Highway 22, Danielson Township.
On the 29th at 9:32 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a scam attempt at a residence on MN Highway 4, Acton Township.
On the 29th at 10:19 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a 9-1-1 hang-up call from an address on 255th Street, Dassel Township. The deputy advised all was okay.
On the 29th at 11:07 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of a driving complaint near the intersection of 163rd Street and County State Aid Highway 14, Ellsworth Township. The deputy was unable to locate the vehicle.
Monday, September 30, 2019
On the 30th at 4:43 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to an alarm at an address on County State Aid Highway 3, Manannah Township. The deputy found the residence to be secure.
On the 30th at 8:10 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of property damage accident on County State Aid Highway 1, Greenleaf Township.
On the 30th at 12:31 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a request to check the welfare of an individual on US Highway 12, Darwin. The deputy was unable to locate the individual.
On the 30th at 1:58 p.m. the Sheriff's Office arrested Austin Reid Matteson, age 25, Faribault, at a residence on State Street North, Eden Valley, for 5th degree controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and a MN Department of Corrections warrant. Also arrested was Jessica Brittany Lyn Posey, age 23, Paynesville, for 5th degree controlled substance and possession of a hypodermic needle.
On the 30th at 4:12 p.m. the Sheriff's Office arrested Nickolas William Hurd, age 33, Litchfield at the Meeker County Law Enforcement Center on a MN Department of Corrections warrant.
On the 30th at 8:22 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting complaint at an address on 675th Avenue, Forest Prairie Township. The deputy was unable to locate the cause for concern.