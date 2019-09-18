Wednesday, September 11, 2019
On the 11th at 7:51 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a burglary at an address on County State Aid Highway 24, Darwin Township.
On the 11th at 8:46 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a suspicious vehicle on 320th Street, Harvey Township. The deputy located the owner of the vehicle to have it removed.
On the 11th at 10:43 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a suspicious vehicle on South 1st Street, Darwin.
On the 11th at 11:35 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office arrested Jason Warren Kelm, age 42, of Darwin, at an address on 668th Avenue, Ellsworth Township, for a probation violation and drug charges.
On the 11th at 1:32 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office arrested Retha Helen Lange, age 39, of Atwater, at an address on North Saturn Street, Cosmos, for a probation violation.
On the 11th at 4:06 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office arrested Tony Ortiz, age 52, of Litchfield, on a warrant for a supervised release violation.
On the 11th at 5:05 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office removed debris from the roadway on US Highway 12, Dassel Township.
On the 11th at 9:08 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted the public at an address on 1st Street North, Dassel.
On the 11th at 10:16 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted a motorist at an address on Veterans Drive, Watkins.
On the 11th at 11:46 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of an alarm at an address on 3rd Street South, Dassel. The building was cleared.
Thursday, September 12, 2019
On the 12th at 6:29 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a suspicious vehicle at a business at Parker Avenue West, Dassel.
On the 12th at 11:06 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of an unwanted person at a residence on North Saturn Street, Cosmos.
On the 12th at 12:56 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of debris on the roadway near County State Aid Highway 7 and County State Aid Highway 1, Cedar Mills Township.
On the 12th at 3:27 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a stalled vehicle on County State Aid Highway 25, Swede Grove Township. The vehicle was gone upon the deputy’s arrival.
On the 12th at 4:09 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a dog complaint at a residence on 612th Avenue, Greenleaf Township. The deputy transported the dog to the pound.
On the 12th at 4:29 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare check at a residence on South Mars Street, Cosmos. The deputy found everything was okay at the residence.
On the 12th at 6:48 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of an unwanted individual at an address on 610th Avenue, Cedar Mills Township. The deputy spoke to the reporting party.
On the 12th at 8:34 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a civil matter at an address on 6th Street North, Dassel. The deputy advised the individual of their options.
On the 12th at 11:49 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a domestic at an address on 5th Street North, Grove City. The situation was mediated.
Friday, September 13, 2019
On the 13th at 10:26 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a property exchange at a residence on South Comet Street, Cosmos.
On the 13th at 10:43 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a civil issue at a residence on South Jupiter Street, Cosmos. The deputy advised all parties of civil options.
On the 13th at 11: 43 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to an alarm at a residence on County State Aid Highway 18, Collinwood Township. The deputy checked and the residence was all secure.
On the 13th at 5:50 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of a scam attempt at a residence on 555th Avenue, Danielson Township. No loss was reported.
On the 13th at 5:55 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a welfare check on County State Aid Highway 9, Ellsworth Township. The vehicle was gone upon arrival of the deputy.
On the 13th at 6:37 p.m. the Sheriff's Office arrested Randy Frank Ecker, age 69, of Kimball, on County State Aid Highway 27, Manannah Township, for driving under the influence.
On the 13th at 8:22 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of an animal complaint at an address on County State Aid Highway 21, Forest City Township. The animals were gone upon arrival of the deputy.
On the 13th at 10:53 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a dog complaint at an address on 2nd Street South, Grove City. The deputy observed the area and did not hear a barking dog.
Saturday, September 14, 2019
On the 14th at 1:57 a.m. the Sheriff's Office arrested Sven Anson Johnson, age 32 of Kandiyohi, on County State Aid Highway 14, Darwin Township, for driving under the influence.
On the 14th at 2:49 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a cellular 9-1-1 hang-up call from an area off 215th Street, Collinwood Township. The deputy checked the area.
On the 14th at 8:49 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of illegal dumping on County State Aid Highway 14, Darwin Township. The County Highway Department was notified to pick up the item.
On the 14th at 10:21 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a civil issue at a residence on 190th Street, Greenleaf Township. The deputy spoke to the individual and advised of their options.
On the 14th at 12:50 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting complaint at a residence on 586th Avenue, Greenleaf Township. The deputy checked and did not locate anything of concern.
On the 14th at 12:58 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting complaint at a residence on 586th Avenue, Greenleaf Township. The deputy located an individual and they were shooting off the lake front, deputy advised the individual of the complaint.
On the 14th at 2:31 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a driving complaint on County State Aid Highway 14 at 215th Street, Ellsworth Township. The deputy located the vehicle and a warning was issued.
On the 14th at 5:26 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of theft from a property near Thoen Lake, Litchfield Township.
On the 14th at 6:45 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a noise complaint at a residence on Central Avenue North, Watkins. The owner was advised to keep the noise down.
On the 14th at 7:30 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a noise complaint at a residence on MN Highway 4, Swede Grove Township. All was quiet upon the deputy’s arrival.
On the 14th at 8:14 p.m. a Sheriff’s Deputy came across an abandoned vehicle on MN Highway 15, Kingston Township. The vehicle was a road hazard and was towed from the scene.
On the 14th at 8:46 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a driving complaint on US Highway 12, Acton Township. The driver was given a warning.
Sunday, September 15, 2019
On the 15th at 12:10 a.m. a Sheriff’s Deputy observed suspicious activity at a business on North Sibley Avenue, Litchfield. All was found to be okay.
On the 15th at 12:42 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle near a residence on 190th Street, Greenleaf Township. The vehicle was gone upon the deputy’s arrival.
On the 15th at 11:36 a.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of a civil issue at a residence on 134th Street, Cedar Mills. The deputy spoke to the individual and advised them of their options.
On the 15th 2:59 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted a motorist on North Sibley Avenue, Litchfield.
On the 15th at 3:27 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of a lost cell phone somewhere on Parker Avenue, Dassel. A deputy found the item and returned it to the owner.
On the 15th at 5:54 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office in attempting to locate a vehicle traveling on MN Highway 15, North Kingston Township. Deputies were unable to locate the vehicle.
Monday, September 16, 2019
On the 16th at 6:22 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an animal on the roadway on County State Aid Highway 14 at 180th Street, Ellsworth Township. The deputy located the owners and they are getting the cattle back in.
On the 16th at 8:20 a.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted the public at a residence on Stearns Avenue North, Watkins.
On the 16th at 8:32 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a found bike on County State Aid Highway 25, Union Grove Township.
On the 16th at 11:29 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of animals on the road on 318th Street at 735th Avenue, Kingston Township. The deputy checked and the animals were in the fenced area.
On the 16th at 4:22 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of a scam attempt at a residence on County State Aid Highway 1, Litchfield Township. No loss was reported.
On the 16th at 4:32 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a dog complaint on County State Aid Highway 16, Harvey Township. The deputy spoke to the owners and they were advised of the complaint.
On the 16th at 5:48 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of harassment at a residence on 210th Street, Danielson Township.
On the 16th at 7:57 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a driving complaint on County State Aid Highway 11, Litchfield Township. The deputy checked the area and was unable to locate the vehicle.
On the 16th at 8:49 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of suspicious activity at a residence on MN Highway 15, Dassel Township. All was found to be okay.
On the 16th at 10:42 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to an alarm at a business on MN Highway 22, Litchfield Township. All was found to be okay.