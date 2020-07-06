The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests on two separate days following pursuits over the Independence Day weekend.
At 8:28 p.m. Friday, July 3, a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle on U.S. Highway 12, just west of State Highway 15, in Dassel Township. The driver, later identified as Megan Bryan, 35, of St. Cloud, was suspected of driving while intoxicated.
Bryan fled in the vehicle, and after about 5 miles stopped and was arrested without further incident for DUI and fleeing a peace officer. A preliminary investigation found Bryan had a .30 blood alcohol content.
A passenger in Bryan’s car, Dana Laughton, 27, of Darwin, was also arrested for obstructing when she physically resisted deputies. She was also charged with introducing contraband into a jail. Laughton posted bail and was given a court date for July 28.
In a separate incident at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, July 5, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Andrew Dmytruk, 26, of Litchfield on U.S. Highway 12 and 560th Avenue, in Litchfield Township.
Dmytruk initially stopped for the deputy, but then drove away from the traffic stop and the deputy pursued. As Dmytruk approached another waiting officer, he pulled over and was arrested without further incident. The pursuit lasted approximately 2 miles.
Dmytruk was booked in Meeker County Jail for charges including fleeing a peace officer and controlled substance violations.