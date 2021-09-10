Three people, including two school children, were injured Friday morning when an Eden Valley-Watkins Bus Service bus was rear-ended by a car.
The Meeker County Sheriff's Office reported that two girls, ages 8 and 6, were taken to CentraCare Hospital in Paynesville with minor injuries. The driver of the car also was injured and transported to CentraCare in Paynesville.
The crash was reported at 7:26 a.m. Friday and deputies responded to the scene in the 59000 block of County State Aid Highway 36 in Manannah Township. They learned that a vehicle driven by Alexis Wegner, 22, of St. James was eastbound on CSAH 36 when it collided with the bus, which was stopped at a bus stop, with its lights activated.
The bus was driven by Cheryl Danzeisen, 42, of Cold Spring, and it was carrying 15 juvenile passengers, all students in the Eden Valley-Watkins School District, according to the sheriff's report.
Eden Valley Fire & Rescue and Watkins Ambulance responded to the scene, as did Mayo Ambulance.
The Meeker County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the crash.