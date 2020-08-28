Meeker County Sheriff's deputies arrested two men Thursday night following a high-speed chase that began in Kandiyohi County.
Luiz Giron-Castellannos, 27, of Benson and Byron Moreno-Barahona, 30, no address given, were arrested. Giron-Castellannos was arrested for fleeing a peace officer, driving under the influence on foot, and criminal damage to property. Moreno-Barahona was arrested for fleeing a peace officer on foot and obstructing legal process. Both men were booked into Meeker County jail pending a court appearance Friday in Meeker County District Court.
A third passenger in the vehicle was not charged.
According to a news release from the Meeker County Sheriff Brian Cruze, his office received information about a driving complaint about a vehicle on U.S. Highway 12 headed east in Kandiyohi County. The vehicle was driving at a high rate of speed, in and out of the ditch and without headlights on.
A Kandiyohi County deputy located the vehicle just as it entered Meeker County and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver did not stop and a pursuit ensued. Meeker County deputies soon joined the pursuit, and the driver eventually drove into a ditch and field west of U.S. Highway 12 and County State Aid Highway 31. The chase lasted approximately 7 miles and reached speeds in excess of 90 miles per hour, according to the news release.