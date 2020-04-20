Litchfield School Board members took a first look at plans for parking lot and building improvements at Lake Ripley Elementary School during their meeting April 13.
For some, the plans — and process — for the improvements that will come as a result of district voters’ approval of a $33 million bond this past November, fell short of expectations.
The plans unveiled by ICS consultants and Wold Architects and Engineers came as a result of meetings with a “user group” that includes district administrators, staff, Lyle Hicks of Hicks Bus Line and members of the public.
A diagram for a new parking lot, with bus pickup on the east side of Lake Ripley Elementary School, drew lengthy discussion and some criticism from board members who said the plan did not match what they described to district voters prior to the referendum. That plan called for buses to travel along the north side of the school property and drop students before exiting onto Swift Avenue on the west edge of the school property.
Space limitations and other considerations, however, led the user group and consultants to configure a route in which the buses will enter and exit the parking lot from Sibley Avenue.
Board member Chase Groskreutz said he was unhappy with the parking configuration and the fact that there was no student drop-off on the north side of the school.
Board member Julie Pennertz said she agreed with Groskreutz on the configuration and also thought that it would be “difficult for buses to get out of the lot and onto Sibley.” It was because of that concern, Pennertz said, that the idea for the north property line route and exit onto Swift Avenue was conceived.
Ryan Hoffman, a project development manager with ICS, explained that 12 buses will have to enter and exit the Ripley Elementary lot during the average morning and afternoon drop-off and pick-up. “If we think about 12 buses, some go south, some go north (on Sibley), it’s not going to be a tremendous amount of time to leave that site.”
“I’ll still question why we didn’t do more legwork,” Groskreutz said, on the original plan, adding that he thought problems with that concept should have been discovered – and brought to the board – much earlier. “I get we may have to make some changes, and I get additional costs. I still think we need to have one entrance (to the school) the way we planned.”
Board member David Huhner expressed similar sentiment, saying that he didn’t want to start over on the planning, but that he did want consultants to understand where the board’s frustration came from.
“My point is, I understand the initial drawing was not set in stone, (but) when you change it 360 degrees on me … (that) tells me you didn’t do your research,” Huhner said. “I don’t want to see it happen again.”
Board member Greg Mathews countered that point of view, however, saying that the original plan “wasn’t the 10 Commandments. It was a plan. As far as changing it, I don’t have any problem with changing.”
Vaughn Dierks, partner at Wold Architects and Engineers, said he understood the frustration of board members upon seeing a different plan than they anticipated, even though the goals of the project still are being achieved.
“And in the future, if we do see this kind of change, we’d want to bring this soon and present and explain,” Dierks said. “I do believe this plan is a workable plan and from a cost standpoint keeps us on budget.”
Board member Marcia Provencher said she thought the board should rely on the work of the user group, which was assembled under their direction.
“I think that since we’ve had a task force and people that have gone over and come up with this plan, I hate to see something be postponed or waylaid and going back to Phase One,” Provencher said. “If Hicks thinks it works, I’m in favor of going ahead with this.”
In the end, the board’s consensus was not to delay the parking lot project and to proceed with the plans presented at the meeting.
The board also agreed to go ahead with plans for a kitchen and cafeteria addition on the north side of the school, secure entrance and administrative suite, and a new playground area.
Bidding on the building work is planned for May, with construction to begin in June.
Student Council reps discuss blood drive, mentor program
Litchfield High School Student Council conducted a blood drive April 1, and even though the drive took place off campus due to the COVID-19 school closure, it was successful, according to George Tepfer, the student council’s representative to the School Board, along with Nora Lagergren.
The drive, which took place at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, brought in 51 units of blood — five better than the student council’s goal of 46 units, Tepfer said. Normally, student council representatives assist at the blood drive, but only Tepfer and Lagergren could participate in the April 1 drive due to the pandemic.
Blood donations exceeded the goal, despite the fact that there were only five or six student donors this time. “We usually have more student donors when we’re at school,” Tepfer said.
Lagergren told the board that she and Tepfer worked with Candace Boerema, student council advisor, on a letter to send to teachers in the district about a mentoring program. Student Council members would act as mentors and/or tutors to students who request the help.