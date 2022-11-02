David K as Roy Orbison

David K will be rocking the hits of Roy Orbison, Buddy Holly and Jerry Lee Lewis during his Rockabilly Holiday Show 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Litchfield Opera House.

 Kathy Lauer

While Roy Orbison passed from this life into the next on Dec. 6, 1988, his music lives on in the great American songbook of rock ‘n’ roll hits. What sets Orbison apart from many of his contemporaries is his run of hits. From 1960 to 1966, 22 of Orbison’s singles graced the Billboard Top 40, including “Only the Lonely” (1960), “Running Scared” (1961), “Crying” (1961), “In Dreams” (1963), and “Oh, Pretty Woman” (1964).

David Keiski, or better known as David K, returns with his Rockabilly Holiday Show 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Litchfield Opera House. This afternoon tribute features the music of Orbison, Buddy Holly and Jerry Lee Lewis. Expect to hear their hits and Christmas standards, too.

