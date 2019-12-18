A rural Litchfield woman died Tuesday morning in a one-vehicle rollover accident in Forest Prairie Township.
Michelle Ann Bengtson, 32, died after losing control of her vehicle on County State Aid Highway 21, east of County State Aid Highway 14, according to a news release from the Meeker County Sheriff's Office.
Bengtson was westbound on CSAH 21 when she lost control, according to the report. Her vehicle left the roadway and rolled multiple times.
The release said emergency crews responded at 8:05 a.m. Tuesday to the report of a rollover. When they arrived at the scene, responders found the lone occupant of the vehicle had been ejected from the vehicle. She died at the scene.
Meeker County Sheriff's Office deputies, Minnesota State Patrol, Mayo Ambulance and Dassel Fire and Rescue responded to the scene.