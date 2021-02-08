BOYS BASKETBALL
WRIGHT COUNTY WEST
;Conf;All
Annandale;4-0;4-0
Glencoe-Silver Lake;3-1;4-3
Rockford;3-1;6-1
Litchfield;3-2;4-2
Watertown-Mayer;2-2;4-2
New London-Spicer;1-3;3-4
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted;1-4;3-4
Dassel-Cokato;0-4;1-6
Result Feb. 2
Watertown-Mayer 42, Litchfield 31
Litchfield 18 13 — 31
Watertown-Mayer 20 22 — 42
LITCHFIELD: Ben Alsleben 1, Logan King 0, Tyson Michels 15, Avery Liestman 3, Tanner Kohls 0, Alex Draeger 8, Beau Weseloh 4 (7 rebounds), Christian Kelsey 0. Totals: FG 12-39 (4-19 3-pointers), FT 3-10, PF 15.
WATERTOWN-MAYER: Wyatt McCabe 5, TayVaire Davis 0, Sawyer Ritter 0, Will Hensel 2, Dayvin Schroeder 0, Albert Rundell 7, John Mueller 24, Mitchell Burns 2, Justin Kind 2. Totals: FG 16-43 (1-9 3-pointers), FT 9-12, PF 13.
Result Feb. 5
Rockford 59, Litchfield 56
Rockford 22 37 — 59
Litchfield 28 28 — 56
ROCKFORD: Joe London 3, Nolan Perry 12, Henry Skinner 2, Sam Zilmer 18, Derek Pepin 3, Ryan Boysen 14, Alex Altmann 4, Noah Anderson 2, Gabe Mayfield 0, Ryan Lowe 1. Totals: FG 22-66 (9-36 3-pointers), FT 6-10, PF 14.
LITCHFIELD: Ben Alsleben 6, Logan King 0, Tyson Michels 13 (9 rebounds), Avery Liestman 24 (9 rebounds), Alex Draeger 4, Beau Weseloh 4, Christian Kelsey 5. Totals: FG 24-48 (4-11 3-pointers), FT 4-9, PF 14.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
WRIGHT COUNTY WEST
Standings
;Conf;All
New London-Spicer;4-0;7-0
Glencoe-Silver Lake;3-1;5-2
Rockford;2-1;3-3
Annandale;2-2;3-4
Watertown-Mayer;2-2;6-2
Litchfield;1-2;2-2
Howard Lake-Waverly;1-3;1-5
Dassel-Cokato;0-4;0-7
Result Feb. 2
Watertown-Mayer 70, Litchfield 52
WATERTOWN-MAYER: Eleanor Rundell 0, Maggie Czinano 26, Carly Killian 12, Bella Barden 6, Lyndsey Penegor 6, Abby Otterness 3, Mercedes Burmeister 13, Mallory Czinano 4.
LITCHFIELD: Janessa Olson 14, Sydney McCann 15, Ryanna Steinhaus 0, Kamri Driver 3, Greta Hansen 4, Sydney Jackman 0, Lily Osterberg 6, Maggie Boerema 8, Kylie Michels 2, Izzy Pennertz 0.
BOYS HOCKEY
WRIGHT COUNTY WEST
Standings
;Conf.;All
Orono;5-1-0;5-1-0
Hutchinson;3-2-1;3-2-1
Mound Westonka;3-2-1;3-3-2
Holy Family;2-0-0;4-2-0
Delano-Rockford;2-4-0;3-5-0
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato;1-1-2;4-1-2
New Prague;1-3-0;1-5-0
Waconia;1-5-0;1-6-0
Result Feb. 2
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 3, Hutchinson 3 (OT)
LDC 1 0 2 — 3
Hutchinson 0 1 2 — 3
First period: 1. LDC, Ryan Schutz (Grant Grochow, Gavin Hanson) 9:59. Penalties: None.
Second period: 2. Hutchinson, Mitchell Piehl (Ty Glaser, Logan Winn) 3:56. Penalties: Jaxon Gustafson (LDC) roughing, 1:04; Daniel Estrada (LDC) holding, 5:38; Gavyn Lund (LDC) slashing, 11:28; T.J. Tydlacka (H) roughing, 11:28.
Third period: 3. Hutchinson, Brady Knorr (Joey Croatt) 3:29; 4. Hutchinson, Knorr (KK Starrett, Croatt) 3:56; 5. LDC, Keyton Johnson (Grochow) 4:11; 6. LDC, Logan Benson (Mason Schroeder), power play, 6:54. Penalties: Piehl (H) roughing, 6:14.
Overtime: No scoring. Penalties: Jack Hillman (LDC) tripping, 5:22; Gavin Hanson (LDC) unsportsmanlike conduct-game misconduct, 8:00.
Goalies: Darby Halonen (LDC) 32 saves; Ausin Hagen 29 saves. Shots on goal: Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 5-11-14-2—32; Hutchinson 4-14-12-5—35.
Result Feb. 6
Delano-Rockford 7, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 1
D/R 2 2 3 — 7
LDC 1 0 0 — 1
First period: 1. DR, Will Brown (Bruce Halonen, Braden Collings) 2:02; 2. LDC, Grant Grochow (Jack Hillmann), power play; 3. DR, Gunnar Paulson (Jesse Peterson, Colin Lommel) 12:35. Penalties: Braden Collins (DR) minor, 4:34; Caden Besemer (LDC) minor, 6:48.
Second period: 4. DR, Tyler Selstad (Lommel, Colin Pettit) :46; 5. DR, Brown (Nick Farniok) 9:32. Penalties: Lommel (DR) minor, 6:48; Adam Brown (DR) minor, 14:05; Paulson (DR) major, ejection, 16:59.
Third period: 6. DR, Trevor Oja (Brad Pinoniemi) 1:0; 7. DR, Jesse Peterson (Adam Brown, Oja) 8:10; 8. DR, Halonen (Pettit) 16:49. Penalties: Jesse Peterson (DR) minor, 5:22.
Goalies: Thomas Huotari (DR) 13 saves; Darby Halonen (LDC) 42 saves. Shots on goal: Delano/Rockford 17-18-14—49; LDC 6-5-3—14.
GIRLS HOCKEY
WRIGHT COUNTY WEST
Standings
;Conf;All
Mound Westonka;5-0-0;7-0-0
Orono;3-1-1;3-2-1
Delano/Rockford;3-3-0;4-4-0
Holy Family;2-0-1;2-3-2
Hutchinson;2-5-0;2-5-0
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato;1-1-0;3-2-0
New Prague;1-3-0;1-6-1
Waconia;0-4-0;1-5-0
Result Feb. 2
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 5, Prairie Centre 0
PC 0 0 0 — 0
LDC 3 1 1 — 5
First period: 1. LDC, Emily Johnson (Adriana Iverson, Kourtney Mielke) 17:00; 2. LDC, Johnson (Mielke, Lydia Niemela) 17:00; 3. LDC, Johnson (Lydia Niemela, Mielke 17:00. Penalties: None.
Second period: 4. LDC, Cassy Justison (Ella Hansen) 17:00. Penalties: Savannah Lowe (PC) lower body checking :33.
Third period: 5. LDC, Kourtney Mielke (Kristin Foley, Johnson). Penalties: None.
Goalies: Kennedy Lemke (PC) 68 saves; Avery Stilwell (LDC) 10 saves. Shots: Prairie Centre
Result Feb. 5
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 3, Delano/Rockford 2
D/R 2 0 0 — 2
LDC 1 0 2 — 3
First period: 1. Delano/Rockford, Kali Schmidt (Kayleigh Olson, Ava Reierson) 2:21; 2. D/R, Kendall Hassler (Sydney Stansberry) 9:26; 3. LDC, Ella Hansen (Lauren Block, Grace Braaten) 12:18. Penalties: Kristin Foley (LDC) holding 9:29; Stansberry (DR) interference 12:32.
Second period: No scoring. Penalties: Foley (LDC) tripping 11:44; McKenzie Perry (DR) boarding, major, 16:32.
Third period: 4. LDC, Cassy Justison (Foley, Emma DeWolf), power play; 5. LDC, Kourtney Mielke (Braaten) 9:46. Penalties: none.
Goalies: Kayla Simonson (DR) 24 saves; Avery Stilwell (LDC) 32 saves. Shots: DR 12-13-9—34; LDC 12-4-11—27.
GYMNASTICS
Feb. 4 result
Delano 135.275, Litchfield 129.675
BALANCE BEAM: 1. Vail Kaping (L) 8.65, 5. Grace Borowicz (L) 8.05, 7. Emma Brown (L) 7.45, 8. Olivia Holmgren (L) 7.2, 9. Raina Kaping (L) 6.75.
UNEVEN BARS: 1. Avery Lommel (D) 8.75, 3. Grace Borowicz (L) 7.85, 5. Brown (L) 7.675, 7. R. Kaping (L) 7.375, 8. Lilli Chvatal (L) 6.7, 9. V. Kaping (L) 6.55.
VAULT: 1. Gabby Stoudt (D) 9, 3. Borowicz (L) 8.95, 4. Holmgren (L) 8.75, 5. (tie) R. Kaping (L) 8.65, 6. V. Kaping (L) 8.6, 8. Chvatal (L) 8.35.
FLOOR EXERCISE: 1. Peyton Dickhausen (D) 8.825, 2. Borowicz (L) 8.775, 4. R. Kaping (L) 8.675, 6. Brown (L) 8.2, 7. (tie) V. Kaping (L) 8.125, 9. Kaylee Sundve (L) 7.8.
ALL-AROUND: 1. Avery Lommel (D) 34.75, 2. Grace Borowicz (L) 33.625, 5. Vail Kaping (L) 31.925.
WRESTLING
Result Feb. 6
Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield 47, Prior Lake 29
106-Andrew Joedeman (DCL) pinned Tyler Turzinski :44; 113-Alan Koehler (PL) technical fall Victor Franco 18-1; 120-Alex Joedeman (DCL) pinned Jaxon Mikolyzk 1:03; 126-Gabe Nelson (DCL) pinned Carlos Esparza Talamentes 2:22; 132-Bronson Clayton (PL) won by forfeit; 138-Teagan Block (PL) dec. Jerry Simes 4-3; 145-Ryan Horejsi (PL) won by disqualification over Shelby Fischer Lund; 152-Eddi Simes (DCL) tech fall Aiden McGowan 19-4; Jude Link (DCL) pinned Aiden Gegenheimer :34; 170-Colton Sund (PL) pinned Tate Link 3:58; 182-Cole Edwards (PL) dec. Will O’Brien 9-3; 195-Hayden Hoerneman pinned Billy Trees 1:34; 220-Beau Nelson (DCL) pinned Brandon Butler 1:14; 285-Brendan Rokala (DCL) pinned Martin Owusu 1:22.
LITCHFIELD COMMUNITY ED
VOLLEYBALL LEAGUE
Standings
Just One More;21-4
Whitcomb Bros.;20-7
Leafblad Produce;10-15
Peterson;8-12
West Central Steel;3-15
Feb. 3 results
Leafblad Produce 2, West Central Steel 1
Peterson 2, Whitcomb Bros. 1
Just One More 4, Leafblad Produce 0
Whitcomb Bros. 2, West Central Steel 1