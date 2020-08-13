A 33-year-old Litchfield man and a 36-year-old Litchfield woman are in Meeker County Jail after being arrested Wednesday afternoon by the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force.
According to a news release from the Meeker County Sheriff's Office, task force agents executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence in the 600 block of Armstrong Avenue South in Litchfield where they located approximately 11.6 pounds of methamphetamine, over nine pounds of marijuana and more than $72,000 in cash during the search.
Agents were initially called to the residence to assist agents with the Minnesota Department of Corrections prior to making application for the search warrant.
The street value of the methamphetamine seized is estimated to be over $150,000.
The task force was assisted by the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office and the Litchfield Police Department.