Dylan Falling will be remembered by his teammates every time they enter the locker room at Litchfield Civic Arena.
Falling, who died in a car crash this past June, was a goalie in the Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato hockey program. He loved the sport and the friends he made through it, his father said, and that was part of reason his parents and sister visited the arena last week.
"First and foremost, I want to thank all you guys for for all the support, not only players, but your parents, coaches ... we appreciate the support and the little messages, and I know that you guys are thinking about us and Dylan," Dustin Falling told a group of boys and girls hockey players huddled near the locker room door.
Minutes later, he removed the covering from a sign featuring Dylan and words from a school assignment that focused on overcoming adversity. The sign is positioned over the entrance to the locker room, with a smaller, similar sign posted over the door on the inside.
"It's actually one of his blog postings that he had to do for a homework assignment," Dustin Falling said of the sign. "...(T)hose words are so fitting, so great for anything in life or athletics. So that's how it came about."
Since Dylan's death, the Fallings have started The 1 Foundation, a nonprofit that will provide scholarships for sports and academic programs in the Litchfield and Dassel-Cokato communities.
Dustin and his wife, Michelle, and daughter, Morgan, have appeared and spoken at numerous events since Dylan's death. And it does not get any easier, Dustin said, but it's important for people, especially the youth, to know that they have support and that support from communities like Litchfield and Dassel-Cokato can help them get through difficult times.
Some of that support now will come through The 1 Foundation, Dustin Falling said.
"I definitely want people to be aware that this (the foundation) is out there," he said. "And if they have the ability to support it in any way possible, it's all going back to Litchfield and Dassel-Cokato."