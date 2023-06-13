Blake Aller got a late start in track, but after two seasons in the sport, the Litchfield High School junior is reaching top performance.
It’s a progression that resembles almost every 200-meter race he’s been in since joining Litchfield’s track program just last year — including the biggest race of his life so far, at the State Class AA Track and Field Meet Saturday at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Nervous. Slow start. Incredible come-from-behind speed. Win.
Aller followed that stressful, yet successful, formula to the state championship, winning the 200 going away, with a time of 21.5 seconds.
“It’s just such a great feeling,” Aller said of his win. “Today was a great way to end the season.”
Aller put his name in the LHS track and field record book as well, becoming the first state champion since Natalie Devine won the girls high jump title at the 2006 state meet.
“I mean, a state champion. That’s big!” Litchfield head coach Shane Satterlee said. “He’s the first state champion I’ve ever worked with consistently. And he has another year.”
Not a bad outcome for what Satterlee called an “experiment.”
See, Aller came to the track team last year after spending a few years playing tennis. His goal was to work on his speed and explosiveness for football. He didn’t know what events he wanted to run.
So Satterlee gave him a try out in several areas.
“It was an accident when I put him in the 200,” Satterlee said. “I probably would have tried him there eventually, but that first meet, it was kind of an accident. But now he loves it.”
Understandably. His second-half speed in the 200 has made him the favorite most of the time. And if his continued hard work on starts and calming his nerves are successful, he could become an even more formidable sprinter.
Aller’s nervous energy had everyone in the Dragons coaching staff on edge Saturday as the 200 finals approached.
Satterlee found himself filling in as pole vault coach for Dragons senior Raina Kaping, who was on her way to a fourth-place finish at state. Meanwhile, assistant coach Bill King was across the track complex observing Aller warm up.
“He was nervous,” Satterlee said of Aller. “Bill King texted me and said, ‘He’s pretty nervous.’”
As soon as Kaping’s final vault was in the books, Satterlee headed over to see Aller.
“We just walked around and talked a little bit,” Satterlee said. “I just tried (to tell him), ‘Hey, you’re gonna do just fine. I know you’re nervous. It’s all gonna be great. Once that gun goes, you’re gonna take off.’”
Before that, though, came a few nerve-racking seconds as Aller crouched into the blocks.
“His start, I have it on video, his butt moved a little bit. I was like, ‘Oh, you can tell he’s nervous,’” Satterlee said, adding that he hoped Aller could calm himself long enough to avoid a false start. “And then he had a start that wasn’t very fast.”
Asked to describe his mindset, Aller admitted the nerves didn’t dissipate until after he left the blocks.
“I was very twitchy in the blocks. I know I was, and I felt it,” Aller said with a grin, but he thought he got a rare good start until talking to his 1,600-meter relay teammates afterward. “It felt good, but they told me it was not very good.”
Earlier this season, Aller said he feels that if he comes out of the curve within a stride of the runners in the lanes closest to him, he’s in good shape. Saturday, he entered the home stretch in sixth place, or worse. His teammates, he said, told him he might actually have been last.
But like in so many other 200 races this season and last, he found another gear in the final 100 meters. He quickly caught and passed every competitor, including one of the race’s other favorites, Thomas Lamkin of Red Wing, who pulled up with a hamstring injury on the home stretch. Aller appeared to be extending the lead as he crossed the finish line.
“It just goes black,” Aller said of what he sees and hears as he enters the final stretch. “I can’t hear anything. And then I’m just like, my lane, finish line and first place.”
He said he felt bad for Lamkin, but he didn’t think the injury would have affected his outcome.
“I hope he’s alright,” Aller said of Lamkin. “But I do think in that straightaway, I would have taken it anyway.”
Satterlee agreed, saying Aller “was on a mission.” And now he can’t help looking ahead to what’s next for his star sprinter.
Aller was scheduled to visit Rockford this week for a USA Track and Field event, hoping to qualify for a regional meet in Wisconsin later this summer, and eventually earn a trip to the nationals in Oregon.
“Blake kind of wants to do that, he wants to get his name out there for coaches a little more,” Satterlee said. “I think he’s got a lot left to show people.”
4x400 RELAY TAKES FIFTH
Aller wasn’t quite done showing people after winning the state 200 title. With about 23 minutes between the start of the 200 and the start of the 1,600 relay, for which Aller joined Lukas Kuehl, Xander Chvatal and Garrison Jackman, he had no time to rest on his laurels. Or rest, period.
Aller runs the anchor leg of the relay and his sub-50-second split helped Litchfield move from eight place up to fifth by the time he cross the finish line.
The relay team came together earlier this season for the first time to win at Rockford.
“We started clicking at Rockford,” Kuehl said. “That’s when we knew we were going to be decent. It sort of clicked, and we started improving.”
Since late in the regular season, the foursome has set their sights on breaking school records. The 4x400 mark that had stood for decades fell in the Section 5A preliminaries, and in every race they’ve run since, the group has broken their own record.
They qualified for the state meet finals on Friday with the eighth-fastest time in the prelims, lowering their own school record time to 3:27.94. Then Saturday in the finals, they went even faster, to 3:26.82.
“We just get a little bit faster every time,” Jackman said. “Just trying to beat the school record every time we go out there.”
“We’ve done it, like, four times now,” Chvatal said.
And the team has more ahead, too. Aller, Kuehl and Jackman are all juniors, while Chvatal is an eighth-grader.
So, they’ll all be back next season, when Litchfield will drop to Class A for postseason competition.
“They broke the school record again,” Satterlee said. “Every time they run, it’s a school record. It started at 3:29 (earlier this year). They just ran a 3:26. That’s huge, huge … and we’ve got everyone coming back.”