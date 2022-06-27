Just when it looked like the Litchfield Blues had hit a winning stride, they hit a wall.
The Blues had won five of the last six games, including wins over some of the top teams in the North Star League, heading into a pair of weekend games, both of which they lost in convincing fashion.
They fell to Hutchinson 16-2 in a league game shortened to seven innings by the 10-run rule Friday at Optimist Park in Litchfield, then lost to the Cold Spring Rockies 15-5 in another abbreviated contest Saturday in Cold Spring.
Litchfield, 12-7 overall, will try to return to its winning ways today against Maple Lake. Game time is 7 p.m. at Optimist Park.
The Blues started last week with a 5-4 win over Buffalo June 22, a win that pushed their North Star League record to 10-2.
Avery Liestman earned the win on the mound with six solid innings pitched, giving up six hits and one run, while striking out 10. His only run allowed was a solo home run in the fifth inning.
Jack Ramthun threw two innings of relief, and Andrew Loch closed out the game throwing a 1-2-3 bottom of the seventh.
Litchfield collected 11 hits, getting three from Liestman and two each from Loch, Eric Hulterstrum, Jake Jones and Ben Alsleben. Hulterstrum also drove in two runs and had a double.
The close win over a rival that’s been tough to beat in the recent past on their own field might have seemed a good omen.
But the Hutchinson Huskies had something else in mind when they came to Optimist Park Friday.
Hutchinson unloaded a barrage of hits on a trio of Litchfield pitchers and got a standout pitching performance from John DeRock to beat the Blues 16-2.
Litchfield beat the Huskies 4-3 at Hutchinson in their second game of the season in mid-May, but it couldn’t replicate that success Friday.
DeRock held the Blues hitless until the bottom of the seventh, when Liestman broke through with a single. By then, Hutchinson had a 16-0 lead, and the two runs the Blues scored in the seventh meant little.
Dylan Koll took the loss on the mound for Litchfield, giving up eight runs and 10 hits over the first 3 1/3 innings. Alsleben and Ramthun pitched in relief, but didn’t have much more success, giving up three and five runs, respectively.
Brady Smith had Litchfield’s only other hit, a seventh-inning single.
The win allowed Hutchinson to move within a half-game of the second-place Blues in the North Star standings, as the Huskies improved to 9-3 and the Blues stand at 10-3.
Litchfield traveled to Cold Spring for a non-league contest Saturday, but the change of scenery didn’t do much to change the Blues’ luck.
Cold Spring Rockies, who finished with 13 hits, had an 8- lead after two innings. Litchfield closed the gap with a four-run third, but it was pretty much all Cold Spring from there.
Smith led the Blues with a 2-for-4 performance at the plate. Loch, Liestman, Carson Deal and Bennett Lecher added one hit each.