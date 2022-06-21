Halfway through their North Star League schedule, the Litchfield Blues are on track for their best season in recent memory.
A 9-6 win over the Howard Lake Orphans Sunday at Howard Lake gave the Blues a 9-2 record, good for sole possession of second place in the North Star League. With 11 games to go in league play, there’s still plenty of ball to be played, of course, but manager John Anderson likes what he’s seen so far.
“We started out playing well, and it’s continued on all the way through the thickest part of our schedule in June,” Anderson said. “We’ve beaten a lot of top-tier teams, not only in the North Star League, but even on a statewide level. There’s a lot of good baseball being played by our guys.”
Anderson said the lineup for Sunday’s game might have been the best since he became manager.
“We had about 20 guys show up – for an away game,” he said. “I’ve never been able to put together a lineup as strong as I did (Sunday). The guys are really buying in to the team and what we’re all about. Whether a starter or a role player, everyone is playing hard, enjoying everybody’s company … things are going well.”
The Blues mashed three home runs against the Orphans — one each from Eddie Estrada, Avery Liestman and Eric Hulterstrum — and collected 13 total hits.
Meanwhile, Ben Alsleben and Jack Ramthun combined to scatter nine hits on the mound, giving up six runs and getting five strikeouts. Ramthun earned the win with three scoreless innings of relief.
The Blues trailed 6-4 following a five-run Howard Lake outburst in the sixth but rallied for four runs in the top of the seventh and one more run in the ninth to put the game away.
Litchfield’s on-field fortunes have changed for a few reasons, Anderson said, one of them being the contributions the team is receiving from recent Litchfield High School graduates.
“At the end of last year, we really started to build some momentum … a lot of excitement and effort,” Anderson said. “We went 0-2 in the postseason, but the feeling from every player was there was something special brewing.
“Now, with another year to mature and grow, you’re bound to see more success,” he added. “That’s what I’m seeing here.”
Contributions from 2021 LHS grads Avery Liestman, Ben Alsleben and Bennett Lecher have lifted the Blues’ level of play.
The graduating class of 2021 produced some really fine ballplayers,” Anderson said. “Some of those guys are contributing a ton. Avery was a big piece. We’re finally able to utilize him 100 percent with the Blues. He’s going to be a force on the mound, but not only on the mound. He’s an amazing defensive player at third, and he’s got a good bat.
“Ben Alsleben, he’s a young quarterback at St. John’s (University), but in the summer, he’s a catcher, pitcher and infielder for the Blues, and we are happy to have him,” Anderson added. “And Bennett has given us a lot of innings in the outfield. He’s one of the fastest kids I’ve ever seen. He can start or come off the bench and be a spark plug as well.”
The other change that Anderson believes is making a difference for the Blues isn’t “on” the field, but the field itself? Optimism brought on by a renovated Optimist Park seems to have charged up the home team, which got to play on the field for the first time this year on June 11.
“It is a whole new environment,” Anderson said of Optimist Park. “It’s not much a ballpark now. It’s a stadium. It changes the whole vibe out there. It’s a lot of fun to play there.”
He encouraged fans and even casual observers to make a trip out to Optimist Park if they haven’t been there yet this season, to soak up the ambience of the ballpark and to see some solid baseball, as well.
The next opportunity comes at 7:30 p.m. Friday against the Hutchinson Huskies. The game is also billed as First Responders Night, with all first responders receiving free admission and ballpark dinner on the Litchfield Blues.