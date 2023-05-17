Parents: Dan and Suzanne Hansen
Sports participated in: Volleyball, basketball, track & field
What does it mean to you to be nominated for Athlete of the Year/Scholar-Athlete of the Year?
Being nominated for both Scholar-Athlete and Athlete of the Year is an honor. Sports have played a vital role in the person I am today, as well as my academics. I am grateful for the opportunity to be recognized for this highly sought-after award. It is nice to know that all my hard work and my teammates have helped me get to this point.
What’s your most memorable athletic moment at LHS?
I would say my most memorable athletic moment was beating a state-ranked New London Spicer team when Coach Dreier was competing for his 1,000th career win. The gymnasium was packed from floor to ceiling, mostly with NLS fans, and news stations waited courtside. My team and I kept our composure while fighting a hard battle, and pulled out a win by 12 points. It was one of New London’s very few losses of the season. After the game, my team and I were on cloud 9 and celebrated together in the locker room and Coach Piepenburg even did the griddy.
What have you learned from your participation in athletics at Litchfield High School?
From participating in LHS athletics, I have learned how to be a leader and how to adapt. Throughout my athletic career, I have had to learn to play a wide variety of positions on the court and play whatever one would be most beneficial to the team and I during that particular season. I had to learn how to adapt and change my role to help set my team and I up for the most success. I have also learned to be a leader. By being a leader, I collaborate with a wide variety of individuals and take into account their viewpoints or abilities, and help set the group up for success. I have helped to guide teammates on and off the court or field, and have reassured them that they have support and the tools they need to help achieve their goals.
Who’s the teammate you most admire? Why?
I would say the teammates I most admire would be Kristin and Rachel Foley. Going into my freshman year, the two of them took Liv Holmgren and I under their wings. They always made sure we had rides to where we needed to be, gave us a place to hang out before games, and even hung out with us outside of volleyball. They were always super supportive and encouraging on and off the court, and even check in with us to this day.
Any athletic plans after high school?
I have chosen to focus on my academics in college, but I plan on playing intramural or club sports!