Vail Kaping
Parents names: Glenn and Alisha Kaping
Sports Participated In: Volleyball, Cross Country, Gymnastics and Track and Field.
What does it mean to you to be nominated?
I am honored to be recognized for this award with my fellow teammates and classmates. We have all put in so much time and effort not only during the sports season, but in the classroom as well. Being involved in athletics has provided me with many memories and I appreciate the recognition.
Personal Athletic Highlight:
I have competed at sections every year for gymnastics and with a tough section, only the best performances advance to the state meet. My junior year I had been very successful at beam and I hoped to go out and perform my best in order to continue my season. I ended up sticking my beam routine and the results showed I was one place away from making it to the state meet. Although this was disappointing, I felt thrilled I got so close to my goal and motivated to try even harder the next season.
What have you learned from your participation in athletics at Litchfield High School?
Participating in Litchfield High School athletics has taught me dedication, drive, and hard work. I feel driven to work hard and achieve, not only my athletic goals, but my life goals as well. I also learned how to manage my time efficiently and this is an important skill I will always take with me.
Who’s the teammate you most admire? Why?
The teammate I most admire is my sister, Raina, because she pushes me and motivates me to do my best every time I practice and perform. Along with this, she possesses a great amount of ambition, which I think is an admirable quality.
Any athletic plans after high school?
I am considering running track and field at Palm Beach.