Andrew Kotzer
Parents names: Steve and Amy Kotzer
Sports participated in: Football, Baseball, Basketball, Trap Shooting
What does it mean to you to be nominated?
Being nominated for athlete of the year is a big deal to me because my older brother was also a nominee for athlete of the year whom I looked up to as a kid growing up into my athletic career.
Personal Athletic Highlight:
My personal athletic highlight would have to be earning all conference for football as a junior and senior. Honorable mention as a sophomore as well. I also played one the varsity team as a sophomore for all three sports which was a huge accomplishment for myself.
What have you learned from your participation in athletics at Litchfield High School?
I have learned what it is like to be on a hardworking winning team. Winning the section championship for football is one of the greatest feelings a person could go through and our team did that. One of my goals as a varsity athlete was to end a season on a win and that was achieved.
Who’s the teammate you most admire? Why?
The teammates I admire are Ben Alsleben, Bennet Lecher, and Christian Kelsey. The way those three grind in the offseason is crazy and it is gonna be interesting on what happens to their athletic career in the future.
Any athletic plans after high school?
No athletic plans.