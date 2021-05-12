Avery Stilwell
Parents names: Ryan and Holly Stilwell
Sports participated in: Tennis, Hockey, and Softball
What does it mean to you to be nominated?
It means so much to be recognized for the high level of commitment and care I have put into Litchfield athletics. I am honored to be nominated with such a skilled class of athletes. I have had some of my greatest memories through Litchfield sports and I am so grateful for this opportunity.
Personal Athletic Highlight:
Making 96 saves in six overtimes against Minnetonka to advance to the 15U state tournament.
What have you learned from your participation in athletics at Litchfield High School?
I have learned the value of being active and staying busy. I have learned how to compete when the stakes are high and how to keep a level of intensity.
Who’s the teammate you most admire? Why?
The teammate I admire the most is Shanna Kinny. She was my doubles partner for two years and teammate for four years. She asked me to hit in seventh grade, which meant a lot for my first year in tennis to hit with the one singles player.
Any athletic plans after high school?
I will play tennis at Minnesota State University — Mankato