Stilwell return
Avery Stilwell returns a shot against Holy Family’s Ally Agerland.

Avery Stilwell

Parents names: Ryan and Holly Stilwell

Sports participated in: Tennis, Hockey, and Softball

What does it mean to you to be nominated?

It means so much to be recognized for the high level of commitment and care I have put into Litchfield athletics. I am honored to be nominated with such a skilled class of athletes. I have had some of my greatest memories through Litchfield sports and I am so grateful for this opportunity.

Personal Athletic Highlight:

Making 96 saves in six overtimes against Minnetonka to advance to the 15U state tournament.

What have you learned from your participation in athletics at Litchfield High School?

I have learned the value of being active and staying busy. I have learned how to compete when the stakes are high and how to keep a level of intensity.

Who’s the teammate you most admire? Why?

The teammate I admire the most is Shanna Kinny. She was my doubles partner for two years and teammate for four years. She asked me to hit in seventh grade, which meant a lot for my first year in tennis to hit with the one singles player.

Any athletic plans after high school?

I will play tennis at Minnesota State University — Mankato

