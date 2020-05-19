Parents:
Derek and Stacy Penk
Sports participated in:
Wrestling, football and trapshooting
What does it mean to be nominated for Athlete of the Year?
No answer
Personal athletic highlight or best moment from your high school career:
Making it to state as a team in wrestling this year!
What have you learned from your participation in athletics at Litchfield High School:
Participating in sports at LHS has taught me a lot and given me a lot to take away from them and use in my everyday life as I move on into adulthood. Such as mental toughness, digging deep to find more when I think I can’t do much more, and never giving up.
Who's the teammate you most admire? Why?
I don’t have just one teammate I admire the most. The teammates I admired most was the kids who worked harder than me or the ones who where better than me. They always gave me something to work for and try to be the best.
Any athletic plans after high school?
No.