Parents: Jeff Baalson and Priscilla Hillmann
Sports participated in: Football, basketball, baseball
What does it mean to you to be nominated for Athlete of the Year/Scholar Athlete of the Year?
It’s honor being nominated and I feel very grateful for being nominated.
Personal athletic highlight:
My football game against New London. I got my first varsity touchdown that game and I almost got another. I had 7 catches and 128 yards.
What have you learned from your participation in athletics at Litchfield High School?
I’ve learned so much being in sports like working through adversity, working with others, making memories with teammates, learning life skills from coaches and teammates.
Who’s the teammate you most admire? Why?
Tanner Kohls and Winky Estrada, because those two helped me work on skills in both baseball and football. They both taught me what to do better in my sports.
Any athletic plans after high school?
Not at the moment.