Cami Gabrielson
Parents names: Todd and Jessicah Gabrielson
Sports participated in: tennis, gymnastics, and golf.
What does it mean to you to be nominated?
I was never a big varsity star so having this opportunity is amazing.
Personal Athletic Highlight:
Progressing a long ways from seventh grade year.
What have you learned from your participation in athletics at Litchfield High School?
That it’s not all about winning but having fun with it and being able to always have a good time.
Who’s the teammate you most admire? Why?
I most admire Avery Stilwell because of her hard work and dedication to every sport she plays. I am only in tennis with her, but I see her play in her other sports as well. She always has a good attitude towards her fellow teammates and the sport.
Any athletic plans after high school?
I plan on playing a little league volleyball at North Dakota State University!