Parents: Tammy and David Housman
Sports participated in: Football, wrestling, track
What does it mean to you to be nominated for Athlete of the Year/Scholar Athlete of the Year?
It shows me that I worked hard this year in my athletics.
Personal athletic highlight:
I finished seventh in the state for tackles with 119 total tackles.
What have you learned from your participation in athletics at Litchfield High School?
I learned hard work and how to push myself to get better. I also learned how to be committed and always be there for your teammates.
Who’s the teammate you most admire? Why?
Alex Kuhnau. He may have not played a lot, but he was always happy to be there, if you made a mistake he would cheer you up. He was just a great teammate, if you need to talk he would listen. Overall he was just a great teammate and everyone liked him.
Any athletic plans after high school?
N/A