Parents:
Connie and Bill Yungk
Sports participated in:
Football, track and field, basketball
What does it mean to be nominated for Athlete of the Year?
It means a lot to me to be considered to be Athlete of the Year. I am the only one in my immediate family really to ever be up for a chance to get the award.
Personal athletic highlight or best moment from your high school career:
It is hard to just pick one of my favorite moments from my academic career, but I would just have to group most of them up into my senior year of football. It was hands down one of my favorite years, and it was a great atmosphere to be in along with the success we had. The only bummer was how we went out our last game of the season after working so hard throughout the year to get to that point.
What have you learned from your participation in athletics at Litchfield High School?
No answer
Who's the teammate you most admire? Why?
My teammate that I admire the most would have to be Dylan Isakson. He has a great work ethic and is just fun to be around on a consistent basis.
Any athletic plans after high school?
I was not planning on doing any college sports just because of the fact that I'm not going to college after high school and just going to work.