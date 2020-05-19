Parents:
Jill and Joel Ramthun
Sports participated in:
Football, hockey and baseball
What does it mean to be nominated for Athlete of the Year?
It means a lot to me. It is honestly something I never thought I would be able to do.
Personal athletic highlight or best moment from your high school career:
It was either the time my senior year when we beat New London-Spicer in football or all of last baseball season.
What have you learned from your participation in athletics at Litchfield High School?
I've learned a lot from my years at LHS. I have learned you have to work hard and put in the time for the things that you want. I also have learned discipline and the importance of little details.
Who's the teammate you most admire? Why?
I would say Cade Marquardt. He has shown perseverance, he has never backed down from a challenge. We have been through a lot on the baseball field, football field and the hockey rink. He has always been supportive and has helped the team in more ways than one.
Any athletic plans after high school?
I plan to play baseball at Minnesota State Fergus Falls next year.