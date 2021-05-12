Joseph Carlson
Parents names: Josh and Erica Carlson
Sports Participated In: Cross Country, Swimming, Golf, and Trap shooting
What does it mean to you to be nominated?
I feel that being nominated is a great honor and one that I was not expecting at all. I have put in a lot of time and effort into the sports I participate in and being nominated helps me realize how much your hard work can pay off.
Personal Athletic Highlight: Being able to improve in every sport I am in every year.
What have you learned from your participation in athletics at Litchfield High School?
I have learned that if you want to do something well it is going to take hard work, dedication, and commitment. Without those three things it is hard to achieve the goals you want to achieve.
Who’s the teammate you most admire? Why?
Honestly I do not have a teammate that I look up to. It is more the members of a team that I see put in the work a strive to make the time better. They work on things themselves and then try to help people be better athletes and without those people I feel a team would fall apart and be unsuccessful.
Any athletic plans after high school?
I was considering doing trap shooting for Ridgewater College.