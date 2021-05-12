Lily Osterberg
Parents names: Anita Carlson and Paul Osterberg
Sports Participated In: Volleyball, Basketball, and Track
What does it mean to you to be nominated for Athlete of the Year/Scholar Athlete of the Year?
I am grateful for the opportunities I am given being involved in my education and athletics. Given the competitive grade I am a part of, I am honored to be selected as one of the nominees for the Athlete of the Year/ Scholar Athlete of the Year award.
Personal Athletic Highlight:
A big athletic highlight of mine was being recognized as an All-Conference player for basketball. I was also given the award of Most Valuable Defensive player my junior year, and Most Valuable Offensive player my senior year of basketball. For volleyball, I was All-Conference Honorable Mention.
What have you learned from your participation in athletics at Litchfield High School?
I have learned many things being an athlete for Litchfield High School. To name a few: responsibility, being a team player, and accountability. I am proud to say that I participated as a Dragon throughout my entire athletic career and I wouldn’t have wanted it any other way.
Who’s the teammate you most admire? Why?
The teammate I most admire is Sydney Jackman. She always works hard at whatever she competes in. I know I can lean on her for good advice or a good laugh. With that said, she’s someone I respect immensely because of the work she puts into her academics and athletics.
Any athletic plans after high school?
I don’t plan on playing the typical college sports, but I still plan on staying active whether it is working out at the gym, playing basketball, or volleyball, as well as trying any new activities.