Lily Osterberg
Senior Lily Osterberg was the Dragons’ second-leading scorer last season.

Lily Osterberg

Parents names: Anita Carlson and Paul Osterberg

Sports Participated In: Volleyball, Basketball, and Track

What does it mean to you to be nominated for Athlete of the Year/Scholar Athlete of the Year?

I am grateful for the opportunities I am given being involved in my education and athletics. Given the competitive grade I am a part of, I am honored to be selected as one of the nominees for the Athlete of the Year/ Scholar Athlete of the Year award.

Personal Athletic Highlight:

A big athletic highlight of mine was being recognized as an All-Conference player for basketball. I was also given the award of Most Valuable Defensive player my junior year, and Most Valuable Offensive player my senior year of basketball. For volleyball, I was All-Conference Honorable Mention.

What have you learned from your participation in athletics at Litchfield High School?

I have learned many things being an athlete for Litchfield High School. To name a few: responsibility, being a team player, and accountability. I am proud to say that I participated as a Dragon throughout my entire athletic career and I wouldn’t have wanted it any other way.

Who’s the teammate you most admire? Why?

The teammate I most admire is Sydney Jackman. She always works hard at whatever she competes in. I know I can lean on her for good advice or a good laugh. With that said, she’s someone I respect immensely because of the work she puts into her academics and athletics.

Any athletic plans after high school?

I don’t plan on playing the typical college sports, but I still plan on staying active whether it is working out at the gym, playing basketball, or volleyball, as well as trying any new activities.

