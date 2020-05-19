Parents:
Lori Graphenteen and Steve Graphenteen
Sports participated in:
Football, basketball and tennis
What does it mean to be nominated for Athlete of the Year?
To be nominated for Athlete of the Year is truly just a blessing. I'm very grateful I was capable of participating in the events that I did, because some kids don't get that opportunity.
Personal athletic highlight or best moment from your high school career:
My favorite season of high school sports was senior year of football just because the fun atmosphere we had, and I loved the guys and coaches we got to work with. But my best moment was probably making it to back-to-back state tournaments in tennis.
What have you learned from your participation in athletics at Litchfield High School?
It truly has taught me how to become a young adult, and it sets me up for the real world. I've learned responsibility, patience, communication skills, and many other great qualities that made me the young man I am today.
Who's the teammate you most admire? Why?
I would have to say I most admired Bret Wendlandt, because we both played the same exact sports growing up and were always on the same team. His knowledge for the sports we played was extremely good and his passion for what we were doing was always at a high level. Also just being around him was fun because he's always joking around and having fun with everyone.
Any athletic plans after high school?
I have no athletic plans after high school besides intramural basketball.