Parents: Kiza Olson and Chris Woelfel
Sports participated in: Football, cross country, hockey and tennis
What does it mean to you to be nominated for Athlete of the Year/Scholar Athlete of the Year? For me, being nominated for Athlete of the Year/Scholar-Athlete of the Year is a great honor. This nomination would show anybody's great dedication to the sport they play and it would represent the countless hours that were put into the sport. It represents hard work and dedication of both a player and a student.
Personal athletic highlight: My favorite highlight of my career was my senior year of hockey. My coaches told me I would more than likely not be a contributor on the varsity team, so I chose to stay down and play JV. Later on, coaches pulled me up and I ended up starting a few games of varsity, proving the coaches wrong and my teammates wrong.
What have you learned from your participation in athletics at Litchfield High School? From sports, the most important thing I learned is that things are not fair. No matter what, somebody will always have an advantage and instead of complaining about it, you should take the punches and push harder through the obstacle.
Who's the teammate you most admire? Why? I admire Ryan Schutz the most. During hockey season, he was the only one I felt was a good leader for the team. He never broke character and was always on task whether that meant in the locker room, at practice, or at the games, he never broke character.
Any athletic plans after high school? I was looking at playing tennis somewhere but I do not think that will happen.