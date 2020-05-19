Parents:
Chadd and Jocelyn Benson
Sports participated in:
Football, Hockey, Golf
What does it mean to be nominated for Athlete of the Year?
It means so much to me. When I was a little kid, I always looked up to the Athlete of the Year and thought that they were just the coolest people ever.
Personal athletic highlight or best moment from your high school career:
Taking down New London-Spicer this year in football.
What have you learned from your participation in athletics at Litchfield High School?
If you want to be good at something, you have to work hard for it. No one is going to hand you everything on a silver plate.
Who's the teammate you most admire? Why?
The teammate that I most admire is Cade Marquardt. For hockey he wasn't given many opportunities to start as a goaltender, but he stuck with it at practice with a good attitude and finally got a chance to start. When he did start, he took his opportunity and played a great game, eventually bringing us all the way to the section finals.
Any athletic plans after high school?
No athletic plans for college.