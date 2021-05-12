Shiloh Milender Parents names: Dr. Daniel Milender, Ronda Milender
Sports Participated In: Tennis, Hockey, and Golf
What does it mean to you to be nominated?
It means that all of my hard work for trying to succeed in sports has finally paid off. I always try hard in practice even if it is just practice, I want to stand out to my coaches as someone who is always trying and never gives up.
Personal Athletic Highlight:
When my team and I made it to state for 12u hockey, it was probably one of the most exciting games of my life. After we won in 6 overtimes we went back to the locker room and we cheered so loud everyone could hear us.
What have you learned from your participation in athletics at Litchfield High School?
To keep trying even when it gets hard, sometimes people get down on themselves when they are losing but I pick my head up and I try harder. It will get better as long as you keep your head in the game and focus on the positives of the game.
Who’s the teammate you most admire? Why?
A teammate that I admire is Ameila Benson. She has always been there for me after games when I didn’t play my best, and helps me keep my head up after a loss. She happens to be in all the same sports as me and we always have a good time together.
Any athletic plans after high school?
I plan on attending NDSU, when I get there I plan on joining the golf team. I also will be bringing my tennis rackets with me to hit balls with my friends at the courts and maybe joining the tennis club.