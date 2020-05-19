Parents:
Brian and Angie Ziegenhagen
Sports participated in:
Football, basketball, tennis and track
What does it mean to be nominated for Athlete of the Year?
It means everything to me, It shows me that all of the hard work that I have put in is getting recognized. It means I have done the best job I could've done during my sports.
Personal athletic highlight or best moment from your high school career:
My favorite moment was when we beat New London-Spicer 53-35 during my senior year of football. They thought they were going to easily beat us, but we all showed up ready to play. We haven't beaten them in a long time, and the fact that it was in NLS made it even better.
What have you learned from your participation in athletics at Litchfield High School?
I have learned many skills and traits from coaches and even teammates that I can use in everyday life. Some of my coaches have pushed me to work hard in everything I do, and they have pushed me to be the best person I can be. It has taught me that being a Dragon is something special and not everyone gets to experience that.
Who's the teammate you most admire? Why?
A teammate I most admire would be Tyson Michels. All throughout high school we have always pushed each other everyday in football and basketball practice. We have always played the same position in basketball and have guarded each other every day in practice for three years straight. I believe that if it wasn't for him, I would not have been the athlete I was. I believe that we both made each other better athletes.
Any athletic plans after high school?
I plan to attend St. Cloud Technical and Community College and I have looked into possibly playing basketball there.