In addition to setting records as a passer, Ben Alsleben was an adept runner, racking up nearly 800 yards rushing the past two seasons.

Ben Alsleben

Parents: Betsy and Nick Alsleben

Sports participated in: Football, Basketball, and Baseball.

What does it mean to you to be nominated?

It means a lot. I have worked hard to be up for this great award. I have been blessed to have great teammates to play with that are also up for this award.

Personal athletic highlight:

My athletic highlight was being selected for the All-Star game in football, and also being selected for the Vikings All-State team.

What have you learned from your participation in athletics at Litchfield High School?

I have learned so many great things from highschool athletics but the thing I learned the most is making a second family out of the team you have and supporting them to the best of your ability. I have become close with every person on all of my teams and I have learned how to become a leader for my teams and lead them to success.

Who’s the teammate you most admire?

The teammate I admire the most is Tyson Michels. He has carried himself through sports and in the classroom and always puts his best work forward to get better everyday. Tyson is a great leader and had a ton of success in high school sports.

Any athletic plans after high school?

I have committed to play football at Saint John’s University (Collegeville) after high school.

