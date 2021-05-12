Ben Alsleben
Parents: Betsy and Nick Alsleben
Sports participated in: Football, Basketball, and Baseball.
What does it mean to you to be nominated?
It means a lot. I have worked hard to be up for this great award. I have been blessed to have great teammates to play with that are also up for this award.
Personal athletic highlight:
My athletic highlight was being selected for the All-Star game in football, and also being selected for the Vikings All-State team.
What have you learned from your participation in athletics at Litchfield High School?
I have learned so many great things from highschool athletics but the thing I learned the most is making a second family out of the team you have and supporting them to the best of your ability. I have become close with every person on all of my teams and I have learned how to become a leader for my teams and lead them to success.
Who’s the teammate you most admire?
The teammate I admire the most is Tyson Michels. He has carried himself through sports and in the classroom and always puts his best work forward to get better everyday. Tyson is a great leader and had a ton of success in high school sports.
Any athletic plans after high school?
I have committed to play football at Saint John’s University (Collegeville) after high school.