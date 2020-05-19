Parents:
Bryce and Mim Wendlandt
Sports participated in:
Football, basketball and baseball
What does it mean to be nominated for Athlete/Scholar Athlete of the Year?
This is a great honor to be up for a prestigious award with my fellow classmates. This means all the work we have put into our sports has been recognized by the school and community. Winning this award would be a high honor for all of us.
Personal athletic highlight or best moment from your high school career:
The best moment of my high school career would be beating Dassel-Cokato in football. After the offense led a game-winning drive, the defense came out and I had an interception to seal the game, which was an awesome moment for everyone involved.
What have you learned from your participation in athletics at Litchfield High School?
Participating in sports at LHS teaches you many things. You learn to build relationships with all your coaches and teammates, which will last a lifetime. When you play on a team you learn to become a teammate.
Who's the teammate you most admire? Why?
The teammate I most admire is junior Drew Kotzer. Drew has a competitiveness to him like no one I've ever seen. His work ethic is unmatched and his will to win is unbelievable. Growing up playing driveway basketball and backyard baseball and football with Drew, he was always trying to get better and pushing others to get better. Drew's hard work in the weight room has paid off in all of his activities.
Any athletic plans after high school?
No.