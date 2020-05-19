Marquardt makes the stop
LDC goalie Cade Marquardt pushes a shot away against New Ulm in the 2020 section semifinal game.

Parents:

Scott and Amanda Marquardt

Sports participated in:

Football, hockey and baseball

What does it mean to be nominated for Athlete/Scholar Athlete of the Year?

It is an honor to be noticed for the many years of effort in the classroom and in athletics

Personal athletic highlight or best moment from your high school career:

My favorite moment was during hockey my senior year. I got the chance to start in the section final game vs. Hutchinson.

What have you learned from your participation in athletics at Litchfield High School?

Respect the coaches, and hard work will get noticed

Who's the teammate you most admire? Why?

Owen Boerema or Max Tibbits. I only had the chance to play baseball with them for one year, but each day they came into practice with a positive attitude and always worked their butts off.

Any athletic plans after high school?

I hope to play baseball somewhere.

