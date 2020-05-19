Parents:
Scott and Amanda Marquardt
Sports participated in:
Football, hockey and baseball
What does it mean to be nominated for Athlete/Scholar Athlete of the Year?
It is an honor to be noticed for the many years of effort in the classroom and in athletics
Personal athletic highlight or best moment from your high school career:
My favorite moment was during hockey my senior year. I got the chance to start in the section final game vs. Hutchinson.
What have you learned from your participation in athletics at Litchfield High School?
Respect the coaches, and hard work will get noticed
Who's the teammate you most admire? Why?
Owen Boerema or Max Tibbits. I only had the chance to play baseball with them for one year, but each day they came into practice with a positive attitude and always worked their butts off.
Any athletic plans after high school?
I hope to play baseball somewhere.