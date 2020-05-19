Parents:
William and Kristie Isakson
Sports participated in:
Football and track and field
What does it mean to be nominated for Athlete/Scholar Athlete of the Year?
Being nominated for this has resulted in a feeling that, like the others nominated, our hard work has been recognized. Many of us have given thousands of hours to make ourselves better in every way we possibly can. After all of the hard work, it is a wonderful thing to have a platform which recognizes our accomplishments.
Personal athletic highlight or best moment from your high school career:
I could not say a specific moment, though my favorite event in my time as an athlete has been going to South Dakota State University with the football team and spending our weekend being able to see what other teams bring. It is a unique thing to be able to practice with a multitude of other teams and see so very little animosity.
What have you learned from your participation in athletics at Litchfield High School:
Being in various sports has taught me how valuable it is to have partners you can trust. If you are working on a project and you cannot trust even one of your associates, the entire project is jeopardized. You must be responsible for your own actions and be able to hold others responsible for theirs.
Who's the teammate you most admire? Why?
Ben Ammermann. In track, Ben always brought a light atmosphere but was able to buckle down and control himself when the time demanded it. In addition, he led by example and always strived to help others do their best. Finally, pre-meet (optional) prayers helped with morale on a team in which people seldomly were excited because of their long wait times.
Any athletic plans after high school?
I am hoping that, while obtaining the best education I can possibly obtain, I might be able to participate in football at St. John's University.