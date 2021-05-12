Maison Olson
Parents names: Mark and Kim Olson
Sports Participated In: Football, Golf, Baseball, and Hockey
What does it mean to you to be nominated?
Being nominated for athlete of the year and scholar athlete of the year means a lot to me. It shows me how my hard work has paid off. It is a huge honor to myself and my family members.
Personal Athletic Highlight:
Being the captain of the football team winning the section championship this year.
What have you learned from your participation in athletics at Litchfield High School?
Athletics have impacted my life in the best way possible. They have taught me hard work, dedication, and how to manage my time. I also learned how to motivate underclassmen to give all they have no matter what the situation.
Who’s the teammate you most admire? Why?
Logan Benson because he always shows up on time and is a great captain and shows great leadership.
Any athletic plans after high school?
I was given offers to play college at the NAIA level but wanted to go somewhere for my academics before my athletic career.