Parents: Jocelyn and Chadd Benson
Sports participated in: Tennis, hockey, golf
What does it mean to you to be nominated for Athlete of the Year/Scholar Athlete of the Year?
Being nominated makes me feel grateful for my teammates and what we have accomplished together. I have had the chance to compete with amazing teammates and have made many new friendships.
What’s your most memorable athletic moment at LHS?
My most memorable athletic moment was the last conference meet of my sophomore year of golf. The one bags were finishing their round so late that it was dark outside. School vans and trucks pulled up to light up the green so they could finish.
What have you learned from your participation in athletics at Litchfield High School?
I have learned about the importance of hard work and teamwork. I have had the opportunity to go to state because of the hard work and dedication of my team.
Who’s the teammate you most admire? Why?
The teammate I most admire is Abby Woelfel. Abby is an extremely positive person with a great work ethic. During hockey season, she switched positions to defense and never complained. She saw it as an opportunity and worked her hardest to succeed.
Any athletic plans after high school?
I do not have any athletic plans after high school.