Parents: Brad and Dana Anderson
Sports participated in: Tennis, dance, and track.
What does it mean to you to be nominated for Athlete of the Year/Scholar Athlete of the Year? It means that all of my hard work has paid off, and I've made it through the highs and lows of each season.
Personal athletic highlight: Getting on the varsity dance team freshman year.
What have you learned from your participation in athletics at Litchfield High School? I learned that you have to be dedicated and willing to work hard if you want to become a better athlete.
Who's the teammate you most admire? Why? Jaelyn because she is a very positive and supportive teammate and one of the strongest athletes I know.
Any athletic plans after high school? Not any for varsity level sports, but maybe intramural sports or clubs.