Parents: Matt Draeger, Stefany Groskreutz
Sports participated in: Cross country, basketball, tennis
What does it mean to you to be nominated for Athlete of the Year/Scholar Athlete of the Year?
It is obviously nice to be nominated, however I am not putting too much into it. The whole experience of being in sports is enough for me. It’s like dessert, it’s not something you need, but it is nice to have.
Personal athletic highlight:
The highlight of my athletic career was playing in the tennis team state tournament in 2022
What have you learned from your participation in athletics at Litchfield High School?
One of the biggest things I’ve learned in sports is that hard work does pay off, if you want to be successful you have to be willing to put in the work. Some people are born with an advantage but if you work enough that advantage can be diminished.
Who’s the teammate you most admire? Why?
The teammate I admire most is Dawson Richardson, The reason I say Dawson is last year in tennis he played JV for us, and now this season because of the work he put in he has become an important piece in the success of our team this year.
Any athletic plans after high school?
I plan to play tennis at St John’s University.