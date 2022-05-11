Parents: Harry and Pat Weseloh
Sports participated in: Football, basketball, baseball
What does it mean to you to be nominated for Athlete of the Year/Scholar Athlete of the Year? To be considered for these two awards is an honor, and I appreciate the opportunity to be recognized. It’s been a pleasure competing with my teammates on the football field, basketball court, and baseball diamond from grade school through my senior year.
Personal athletic highlight: In consecutive playoff games against Rockford and Providence Academy, knocking down the potential game winning passes of each game to secure two playoff victories against two favored playoff opponents.
What have you learned from your participation in athletics at Litchfield High School? Learning how to deal with uncomfortable and tough situations. The lessons I learned from high school athletics will stick with me for the rest of my life.
Who’s the teammate you most admire? Why? That’s a tough question. Luckily, I have had many high-quality teammates throughout the many seasons as a Dragon. Obviously, my teammates from the Class of ’22 will always be special. The older and younger athletes I have had the pleasure of playing with also had a major impact on my playing career at Litchfield.
Any athletic plans after high school? No athletic plans, just continuing my education at the University of Minnesota this fall.