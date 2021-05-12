Christian Kelsey
Parents names: Cynthia and Boyd Kelsey
Sports Participated In: Football, Basketball, Baseball
What does it mean to you to be nominated?
It means a lot to be nominated for both of these because it reflects how hard I’ve worked to get to where I am as a student and athlete. My main goal in sports has always been to represent Litchfield to the best of my abilities, and being nominated for these awards is just the cherry on top for me.
Personal Athletic Highlight:
I would have to say my personal athletic highlight would be winning the section championship this year in football. While we weren’t able to compete in state this year because of COVID, it was great to achieve something for the town of Litchfield that hasn’t happened in a long time.
What have you learned from your participation in athletics at Litchfield High School?
I have learned what it means to be part of something bigger than yourself. In each of the sports I compete in, the team represents Litchfield, so when I compete I want to show that Litchfield is the best town for that sport. I also learned to cherish each moment I’ve spent with my teammates, as you never know when it will end.
Who’s the teammate you most admire? Why?
The teammate I admire most would have to be Bennett Lecher. I admire him as a teammate because he is a relentless competitor, an influential leader, and because of his exceptional work ethic. Watching him compete on the football field is something to behold, and college programs flocked to him over the recruitment season because of his effort. He runs like a 6-2, 220-pound tailback and it’s awesome to watch. Throughout the years, he has always held a pivotal role in the sports he has competed in, and he handles these roles with humility, understanding that when he is picked as a captain that his actions can paint the picture of the team in a positive or negative light. Finally, his work ethic is something to aspire to. You would have to be living under a rock to not see him this past summer at the football field, training for the coming season. Whether in the weight room or on the practice field, he outshines many if not all of his competitors.
Any athletic plans after high school?
Yes, I am playing football at Dordt University in Sioux Center, Iowa. I also plan on taking home the intramural championship playing on the lineman basketball team at Dordt.