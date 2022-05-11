Dominic Dietel Parents: Angie and David Dietel
Sports participated in: Football, Basketball, Track and Field
What does it mean to you to be nominated for Athlete of the Year/Scholar Athlete of the Year? To me it’s just a kind of recognition for the countless hours spent in the weight room, training, and studying the sports I love. Many athletes do not get the recognition they deserve.
Personal athletic highlight: It is a split for me between beating Rockford in the section football championship in 2020 and upsetting Providence Academy in the section semifinal this year.
What have you learned from your participation in athletics at Litchfield High School? I learned through Litchfield athletics that even though some things may not go the way you hoped or wanted it to go, you still have to pick yourself up and overcome the challenges. I’ve learned most from leading and growing relationships with my teammates. There is nothing better than being able to talk to each player on your team with ease, and watching them grow as a player.
Who’s the teammate you most admire? Why? Wyatt Larson is the teammate I admire most. Never afraid to speak what is on his mind, he strives for absolute perfection and will settle for nothing less than that. Above all, Wyatt wants to win. This drive propelled our football team into the mindset of victory with his vocal leadership.
Any athletic plans after high school? I will be attending Minnesota State Mankato to play football in the fall.