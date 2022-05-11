Parents: Brent and Juliana Schacherer
Sports participated in: Football, basketball, tennis
What does it mean to you to be nominated for Athlete of the Year/Scholar Athlete of the Year? Being nominated for both Athlete of the Year and Scholar Athlete of the Year means a lot to me. Having the opportunity to participate in three sports during the year and keeping grades up is a challenge, but is worth it.
Personal athletic highlight: My favorite highlight comes from football when I pulled on, jet right, and got my first and only pancake of the year.
What have you learned from your participation in athletics at Litchfield High School? In my time being involved in sports at Litchfield I’ve learned what leadership and commitment means, and most importantly how to work with others as a team.
Who’s the teammate you most admire? Why? The teammate I admire most is Tanner Kohls, because every time you think you have a rebound, he comes flying in and takes it from you. Also he has great calves.
Any athletic plans after high school? After high school I plan to participate in intramurals at college with friends.