Emma DeWolf
Parents names: Chuck and Alison DeWolf
Sports Participated In: Tennis, Hockey, Softball
What does it mean to you to be nominated?
I am extremely honored and thankful for the chance to receive an award from a school who has supported me a ton over the past 4 years. There are so many amazing athletes in my grade and it is great to see everyone get recognized.
Personal Athletic Highlight:
I am a consistent, reliable player who brings energy to the game. I pride myself in working hard while being able to have fun. I strive to be a trustable person who teammates can come to.
What have you learned from your participation in athletics at Litchfield High School?
I have learned the value of a team and how having people in your life you can trust is so important. Athletics has brought me lifelong relationships that I otherwise would have not gained without sports.
Who’s the teammate you most admire? Why?
I admire Kassie King the most because throughout my entire freshman year she supported me and helped me adjust to the new intense level of play. She is someone I know I can contact at anytime and receive great advice from.
Any athletic plans after high school? Nope